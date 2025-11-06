Kyan Evans’ New Reality — Wearing North Carolina Across His Chest
Kyan Evans was a key piece for Colorado State last season as a sophomore guard, but following the 2024-2025 season, he decided to enter the transfer portal and join head coach Hubert Davis and UNC to become the next point guard of the program. Evans opened his official debut, just like multiple players did for North Carolina, with a well-rounded outing.
The Kansas City, Missouri, native scored 15 points, brought down six rebounds and passed five assists. He shot 62.5 percent (5-8) from the field, 57.1 percent (4-7) from beyond the arc and went 50 percent (1-2) while shooting free throws.
The Tar Heels have said goodbye to former Tar Heels RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau, who handled the ball last season, and now Evans has taken the keys to run the show in year number five for Davis.
- “I think I just kind of got comfortable early," Evans said following the game about his comfort level. "I got some early shots to fall, and then my teammates were finding me. They put me in good positions, really. So just got comfortable early.”
Evans and freshman Caleb Wilson made plays courtesy of his lob-passing, and expressed after the game the kind of target North Carolina's star freshman is.
- “I mean, just a 6’10 athletic freak," Evans said about Wilson. "So, I mean, he can just jump over a lot of guys. So it's easy to throw it up and let him go get it.”
Last season, Evans averaged 10 points, two rebounds and three assists, while shooting 47 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from behind the three-point line. He also shot 85.2 percent from the free throw line. The Tar Heels are going to want his ability to convert from beyond the arc to create space in the halfcourt setting.
Evans Speaks on The Team's Performance Overall
In addition, Evans talked about UNC's overall performance in what felt like a vintage Carolina basketball performance — running in transition, scoring on the fastbreak and crashing the glass.
- “I think it was a good, great team effort. I think, we want to share, we want to play team basketball. And I feel like we did that, you know, we just want to build on it every game, every day. Just get better and better.”
North Carolina's season has ways to go, but its new point guard made came out with a bang to start his career in Chapel Hill.
