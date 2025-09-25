Kyan Evans Compared to Past UNC Point Guards
North Carolina men's basketball has had its fair share of point guards throughout the program's history. Ty Lawson, Raymond Felton, Kendall Marshall, Marcus Paige, Joel Berry, Coby White, Cole Anthony, RJ Davis and Caleb Love, and most recently Elliot Cadeau. Each name listed has its own unique skill set, one vastly different from one another. But for Kyan Evans, he can shoot at will — as shown confidence in his appearance, speaking to the media on September 10.
The Tar Heels are going to rely on Evans' ability to shoot and handle the ball, making sure the other team's best defender does not have any leverage while hounding the Kansas City, Missouri native. Evans, 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, is not the biggest guy on the court, but yet can make an impact for Hubert Davis.
UNC will not have the. traditional kind of point guard like Marshall or Cadeau — who look to pitch ahead and find the extra pass, but have a style of play similar to White or Davis, who go score first, rather than pass first.
The Contrasting Differences Between Kyan Evans and Past Point Guards
For former point guards like White, Davis and Anthony, those three players like to favor the drive more at times compared to choosing a shot attempt from beyond the arc like Evans. As he said during the press conference, he does not need much space for him to find the will to let the basketball fly from deep — that offensive play style is what caught the interest of Davis and the staff.
Evans has speed, like Lawson (not literally, but in a similar vein), which will be useful when bringing the ball up the court, especially when the opposing team performs a full-court trap. The absence of Cadeau (now at Michigan), once he decided to enter the transfer portal, left a void that needed to be filled by UNC. Evans will be a unique piece to North Carolina's offense — playing either on or off the basketball — ready to facilitate or receive a pass for a catch-and-shoot three-pointer.
Tar Heels fans should be excited for what he brings to the table, which they will be able to watch on October 4 during the Blue-White scrimmage inside the Dean Dome.
