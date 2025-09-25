Kyan Evans Compared to Past UNC Point Guards

All Tar Heels

How does Kyan Evans stack up to past point guards?

Jeremiah Artacho

Feb 15, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kyan Evans (0) controls the ball ahead of Wyoming Cowboys guard Dontaie Allen (11) in the first half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kyan Evans (0) controls the ball ahead of Wyoming Cowboys guard Dontaie Allen (11) in the first half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina men's basketball has had its fair share of point guards throughout the program's history. Ty Lawson, Raymond Felton, Kendall Marshall, Marcus Paige, Joel Berry, Coby White, Cole Anthony, RJ Davis and Caleb Love, and most recently Elliot Cadeau. Each name listed has its own unique skill set, one vastly different from one another. But for Kyan Evans, he can shoot at will — as shown confidence in his appearance, speaking to the media on September 10.

Mar 29, 2019; Kansas City, MO, United States; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Coby White (2) goes up for a shot against Auburn Tigers guard J'Von McCormick (12) in the semifinals of the midwest regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels are going to rely on Evans' ability to shoot and handle the ball, making sure the other team's best defender does not have any leverage while hounding the Kansas City, Missouri native. Evans, 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, is not the biggest guy on the court, but yet can make an impact for Hubert Davis.

Feb 25, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard Ethan Taylor (5) controls the ball as Colorado State Rams guard Kyan Evans (0) guards in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

UNC will not have the. traditional kind of point guard like Marshall or Cadeau — who look to pitch ahead and find the extra pass, but have a style of play similar to White or Davis, who go score first, rather than pass first.

Mar 17, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis coaches during the First Four Practice at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Contrasting Differences Between Kyan Evans and Past Point Guards

For former point guards like White, Davis and Anthony, those three players like to favor the drive more at times compared to choosing a shot attempt from beyond the arc like Evans. As he said during the press conference, he does not need much space for him to find the will to let the basketball fly from deep — that offensive play style is what caught the interest of Davis and the staff.

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (8) and guard Kyan Evans (0) react after a play against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Evans has speed, like Lawson (not literally, but in a similar vein), which will be useful when bringing the ball up the court, especially when the opposing team performs a full-court trap. The absence of Cadeau (now at Michigan), once he decided to enter the transfer portal, left a void that needed to be filled by UNC. Evans will be a unique piece to North Carolina's offense — playing either on or off the basketball — ready to facilitate or receive a pass for a catch-and-shoot three-pointer.

Tar Heels fans should be excited for what he brings to the table, which they will be able to watch on October 4 during the Blue-White scrimmage inside the Dean Dome.

Jeremiah Artacho
Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.