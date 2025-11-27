Kyan Evans Reflects on Performance Against St. Bonaventure
The North Carolina Tar Heels' win over the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Tuesday night highlighted several key contributors. One of those standout performers was former Colorado State guard Kyan Evans.
The junior guard connected on 80 percent of his shots from the field (4-of-5), including 75 percent from beyond the arc (3-of-4). Evans scored 11 points, which is not a season-high for him, but this game was Evans' best game from an efficiency standpoint.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, Evans highlighted a couple of factors that played a part in North Carolina's victory on Tuesday night.
Evans' Thoughts
- "We had some communication errors in the first half, and we kind of came together and talked about that; we wanted to fix that for sure," Evans said. "Just a little lost sight of [our] man, I guess. Just little communication errors."
This thought process dates back to head coach Hubert Davis' comments on the team's communication having to improve after last week's performance against Navy.
- "There are a number of guys that will speak up, and one of the things that I have encouraged everyone is that everyone should be a leader within their own personality," Davis explained. "It's not a situation when I was in school, where you are waiting for the junior or senior to speak up, and you had to wait your turn."
- "I just don't think it's that way anymore," Davis continued. "Whether you're a freshman, walk-on senior, or starter off the bench. I think the more voices that you hear, the better your team is. I like the talking in the locker room, but I also like the talking on the court."
Evans' shot was falling consistently throughout the game, as he took advantage of additional coverage on Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar. The junior guard explained how he was able to take advantage of those opportunities.
"Yeah, I would say, I feel like I've always been comfortable with shooting," Evans said. "I missed a few shots these last few games, but I knew I was going to get back to where shots are going in. They're always going to fall. Just [have to] keep shooting them."
The ending of the game was somewhat of a disappointment for Evans, as he made his third three of the game, but Davis was forced to pull the transfer guard out of the game after Evans committed his fourth personal foul. Nevertheless, it was a great performance by one of North Carolina's key role players.
