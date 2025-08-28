The Latest on TCU Matchup, Gio Lopez Being Named the Starter
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere recaps UNC's pre-TCU presser.
To watch, check out the video below!
Check out Gio Lopez's presser where he spoke to the media for the first time as UNC's starting quarterback on Wednesday:
Q: Jordan said the offense just found out you’re going to start Monday night. When did you find out, and how did that conversation go?
Kind of just found out, too. We were all preparing every day — Max, Bryce, Tori — everybody was competing as a team and trying to put ourselves in the best situation. It worked out for me, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity.
Q: You obviously came here with the intent of winning the job and starting. What kind of personal satisfaction is it for you to have achieved that so far?
It feels nice to earn it and finally get announced. That was the opportunity I came here for. The best part was calling my dad after and telling him we’ve got one part going — now it’s time to win some games.
Q: Did Coach Belichick pull you aside one-on-one to tell you? And do you take any significance in being his first starting quarterback?
Of course. I’m super thankful for the opportunity. Coach told me a little before, just that I’d looked good in camp and was going to take the reins of the offense. Talking to my dad, I said, “Man, I’m Coach Belichick’s first starting quarterback in college.” It’s a great opportunity.
Q: Jordan mentioned your nickname “Magic.” What’s the story behind that?
We were training, and I made a no-look throw or something random. Ever since then it stuck. I don’t know why “Magic,” but it’s a cool reference.
Q: Coaches downplay national attention, but players live it every day. How do you manage your emotions going into such an anticipated game?
You just take it one day at a time. Right now, we’re focused on TCU. It’s game week, so I’m just watching film, going through installs, and preparing day by day.
Q: Last year you started at South Alabama and faced LSU. How did that trip prepare you for facing bigger programs, and what did you learn about yourself
I learned to just be competitive and be myself — that’s what got me here. LSU was a great team to compete against. The game didn’t go our way, but playing in that environment against that talent made me feel like I belonged.
With Nick Saban, ESPN, and Monday night primetime, do you feel the buzz on campus?
Not really. I usually have headphones on listening to music. When I’m on campus, I just focus on academics and don’t pay much attention to the outside noise.
