Luka Bogavac Breaks Down UNC Men’s Hoops Slow Beginnings
UNC men's basketball is 5-0 to begin the new season and year number five under Hubert Davis as the head coach. However, at times the Tar Heels have found themselves having slow starts during the first half, unlike jumping out ahead as they would during the second half of contests — displaying much more energy and determination to come out victorious.
North Carolina has had no trouble with the slow starts, considering its win-loss record, but eventually the slow starts will hurt them, as seen many times in the past already. It's hard to dig out of a hole in the game of basketball.
Although the season is still young and there is plenty of time for the Tar Heels to sort out their issues, the non-conference portion of the schedule is quite interesting.
After UNC won against Navy, Luka Bogavac talked about the slow starts to games so far and shared his thoughts on the matter.
- "I mean, this is the game, sometimes you, I don't know, you feel more evolved, sometimes not. The bad is just part of the building of the process so — we're so far from where we'll be in next couple of months. We should upgrade every (game) so I think we're on a good (path)."
In addition, Bogavac dove into how UNC can have consistency while playing, rather than just being perhaps a "second-half team."
"I mean, it's key just to maintain like the rhythm on both ends of the floor, just to be aggressive on both sides of the floor to try to get good execution."
Bogavac's Emergence in the Starting Lineup
Bogavac has replaced Seth Trimble in the starting lineup and that move has paid off well for Davis and the rest of the coaching staff.
The international transfer finished with 16 points (second on the team behind Caleb Wilson) and added six rebounds on the night. He has found ways to impact the game, whether it's making the right pass or being able to knock down shots from beyond the arc.
He shot 4-10 from the field, 3-6 from the three-point line and 5-7 from the free throw line. And there was a point in time that Bogavac would not be able to play for a while, until it was announced that he would be cleared to play before UNC's season opener against Central Arkansas — and that decision has been a crucial one at that.
