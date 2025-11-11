Luka Bogavac’s Time to Shine in Seth Trimble’s Absence
It was announced on Sunday afternoon that senior guard Seth Trimble will be out for an extended period of time due to suffering an injury to his left arm. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is expected to return this season to finish his final year in college basketball, starting in the 2022-2023 campaign.
But who takes over Trimble's spot in the starting lineup? Well, there are numerous options from West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell, Virginia Tech transfer Jaydon Young, or perhaps freshman Derek Dixon. However, it makes the most sense for Luka Bogavac, the former overseas competitor and sharpshooter, to handle those responsibilities.
About 30-40 minutes before UNC's home opener against Central Arkansas, on November 3, Bogavac was cleared to play after it took some time for North Carolina to give the green light (interestingly enough, it was not an issue with the NCAA). Bogavac finished with 10 points, two rebounds, and five assists — shooting 3-9 from the field and 1-5 from the three-point line.
Trimble and Bogavac's skillsets are vastly different: Trimble likes to get downhill and apply pressure in the paint against opposing defenses. While Bogavac likes to space the floor and let it fly from beyond the arc. Bogavac's skills are easy to plug in, despite not coming off the bench during UNC's first two outings.
The leadership and experience of Trimble will be missed by his teammates, as he is the only player on this season's roster to play significant minutes over the past three years. The statistics for UNC's high-flying, acrobatic, and speedy guard have improved in every single year since he was a freshman.
Against No. 19 Kansas, Trimble scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed three assists through 36 minutes of play. Freshman Caleb Wilson, who called a whiteout a day prior, led North Carolina with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists — while also pouring emotion, diving on the parquet and executing the full-court press alongside his teammates.
Luka Bogavac's Opportunity to Shine and Keep the Ship Consistent
Head coach Hubert Davis and the coaching staff may make schematic adjustments with Bogavac receiving more playing time — probably more flare screens for three-point opportunities or pin-down screens to get open for a mid-range attempt. The ideas are there.
UNC has Radford, N.C. Central, Navy and St. Bonaventure as its next four outings, as those will be matchups for Bogavac to feel out what will potentially be his new role in the absence of Trimble.
