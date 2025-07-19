EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Tar Heels Commit Marcellous Ryan
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been doing very well in the 2026 recruiting class. They hold many different commitments in the class, including the defensive side of the football. One of the players that they have landed is Marcellous Ryan.
Ryan is one of the better players in the state of California, as he attends Junipero Serra High School. Ryan held offers from many different programs prior to his commitment. The schools that he held offers from is the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Arizona Wildcats, and many others.
He is an excellent player on the football field, but is a great person off the field with many key qualities, interests, and hobbies. He detailed his life outside of the football circle with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
“Off the field, I’m chill, goofy, and down to earth. I like to keep good energy around me and stay focused on my goals,” said the North Carolina Tar Heels commit Ryan when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his life away from the pigskin and the football field.
He would then go into detail about his personal hobbies that he has at this time, as he talks about the things he enjoys. One of the things he enjoys doing is playing video games, which is a very common thing for people his age.
“I’m into music, gaming, fashion, and sometimes just kicking it with my boys or catching a vibe solo.”
He holds many different interests at this time. One of these interests is Sports, which is something we would expect from a football player, who wants to play football at a high level.
“Sports, business, media, and anything that helps me grow as a person or build my future.”
There are multiple different types of music the talented prospect enjoys. This includes some of his favorite artists, in whom he shared with the followers of North Carolina Tar Heels.
“I rock with hip-hop and R&B. Pradabagshawty and Osamason are at the top for me they speak real stuff.”
The Tar Heels commit is interested in many things that he could pursue in the college schooling world, as he believes that it is important to prep for a future even outside of the football circle.
“Something in sports management or business. I want to stay around the game and build something bigger than football.”
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!