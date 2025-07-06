EXCLUSIVE: Marcellous Ryan Provides Tar Heels' Commitment Updates
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been starting to build their class up more and more with many of the best targets pulling the trigger on the Tar Heels.
One of the players who has already committed to the North Carolina Tar Heel is Marcellous Ryan. Ryan is a very talented prospect from the state of California. The California prospect committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels back in January and has been locked in with the Tar Heels since.
Ryan is a cornerback from Junipero Serra High School and committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels over the San Diego State Aztecs, Syracuse Orange, and the Arizona State Sun Devils. The 5
5-foot-10 prospect was a priority for many schools, before he pulled the trigger on the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Tar Heels commit recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI, as he breaks down his commitment and more.
"It’s a blessing. UNC feels like home great coaches, great culture, and a real chance to win big," the talented commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels commitment.
There are multiple schools that have done great in the 2026 recruiting class. One of the schools that have been one of the best when recruiting is North Carolina. The talented prospect detailed how he believes the class of 2026 is going for the Tar Heels.
"The 26’ class is strong. We’ve got talent and chemistry, and we’re building something special."
The talented prospect caught up with many guys in the 2026 recruiting class. He detailed more with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"I’ve clicked with a few guys already. We talk a lot and have good energy like a real brotherhood forming early."
There are many schools that have started to break away with recruiting. This is because peopel are peer recruiting.
"Yessir. I’m trying to bring in dogs who fit the culture. Gotta build a championship squad."
The talented commit is not planning to visit elsewhere as he is locked in with the Tar Heels.
"I’m locked in with UNC. No visits planned this is where I want to be."
The commit left off with an honest statement for the North Carolina fans reading this.
"Tar Heel Nation get ready. We’re coming with heart, and we’re coming to win. Let’s work."
