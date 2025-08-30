Michael Jordan’s Presence More Valuable Than Cash at UNC
At a school that counts a former U.S. president and actor Andy Griffith among its alumni, the most famous graduate is a man who once dribbled a basketball: Michael Jordan.
Jordan, widely regarded as the most influential athlete of all time, remains a central figure at his alma mater — even decades after his playing days. His presence, according to North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi, carries weight beyond his financial contributions to UNC's athletic programs.
- “Look, Michael Jordan’s presence is more important than opening up his billfold. Michael Jordan involved with our program is what matters,” Lombardi said Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show. “I have three jerseys in my office. I’m in the football office and I hung three jerseys on the wall here – Julius Peppers, the great Lawrence Taylor, and Michael Jordan. That’s who we are.”
- “I think to me him wanting to be involved, him wanting to give us the Jordan Brand – which I wear every single day – that’s really important,” Lombardi added. “Because no matter how long he’s been away from the game, the kids know Michael Jordan, they know the logo and he has a tremendous impact on them. So financially, to me, that’s more important than that. Sometimes you have to understand the value of what a donor brings to the table, and sometimes it’s not always cash.”
Michael Jordan's Success On and Off the Court
Jordan first became a household name when he hit the game-winning shot in North Carolina’s 1982 national championship victory over Georgetown, delivering coach Dean Smith his first national title. He went on to earn first-team All-ACC honors twice, become a two-time All-American and sweep nearly every major award, including ACC Player of the Year, the Naismith Award and the Wooden Award in his final season at North Carolina in 1984.
In the NBA, Jordan was a 14-time All-Star, a six-time champion and a five-time MVP. He also won Defensive Player of the Year in 1988 and is one of just eight players to capture an NCAA title, an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal.
Since retiring in 2003, Jordan has become a billionaire entrepreneur, with a net worth of $3.8 billion, according to Forbes. His ventures include partnerships with DraftKings and co-ownership of NASCAR’s 23XI Racing, as well as the iconic Air Jordan shoe.
For North Carolina, however, his ongoing presence and association with the program may be his most valuable contribution.
Make sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter). Also, go like our page on Facebook!