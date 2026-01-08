North Carolina Lands Top Tackling Linebacker

There were several areas in which the North Carolina Tar Heels lacked last season, as the program finished with a 4-8 record and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years.

It goes without saying that 2025 was the worst season in recent memory for North Carolina's football program. That is even more disappointing when considering how much the Tar Heels invested in head coach Bill Belichick, who was hired before the start of this past season.

One area that was not short of production was the linebacker department. However, North Carolina lost its top players at that position, including Khmori House , who announced his intent to enter the transfer portal in early December.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"This year has been a rollercoaster, and the sport of football has always kept me afloat and level-headed," House wrote on Instagram. "Even though it might not be what seems to be the correct or normal decision, what some people might look at as a loss, I take as a lesson. I learned so much this year, not only about football but also how to carry myself through life. This was another chapter in my life, which I'm super grateful for, but I'm ready to open up my next one and thrive in it."

House led the defense with 81 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 2025. North Carolina's defense struggled at various points this season, and now without it'd maim three contributors in that department, the Tar Heels were clearly short-handed in that retrospect.

However, on Tuesday night, the Tar Heels received word that Richmond linebacker transfer Peyton Seelmann intends to commit to North Carolina.

What This Means for the Tar Heels

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina just landed one of the most productive linebackers from this past season. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound sophomore ranked top 10 in the country in total tackles, recording 120 tackles in 2025. Additionally, Seelmann accounted for 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two interceptions, five pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The Tar Heels landed a complete player at a position of need that was desperate for someone to step in and replace House's production. North Carolina may have done just that with this signing.

There are still plenty of voids on this roster, but this may have been the best transfer acquisition that North Carolina has been able to orchestrate since the portal opened on Jan. 2.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !