Louisville Will Deploy 3 Primary Weapons Against UNC Monday

North Carolina is coming off a nice bounce-back victory on the road against Syracuse. The win gave the Tar Heels a 2-0 season sweep over the Orange. A confidence boost was much needed for this UNC squad, and that is exactly what it got.

The Tar Heels will look ahead and face off against the No. 21-ranked team in the nation in Louisville. Both teams have had similar seasons. They both are 9-5 in ACC play, and had huge expectations coming into the season, but have gone through a rough patch.

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have been on fire as of late, winning their last six of seven games. This team has all the talent to go far once March rolls around.

Here are three players to watch from Louisville.

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr., guard

The Cardinals have their own freshman star, Mikel Brown Jr. He has missed some games this season due to injury, but he is back to giving his opponents headaches. The freshman guard from Orlando has been phenomenal this season.

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Brown is averaging 18.6 points per game, along with three rebounds and five assists. He has been on a tear as of late, scoring 29 or more points in three of the last four games, including a 45-point game. This smells like bad news for UNC.

Seth Trimble and Derek Dixon will have their hands full keeping up with Brown. His quick first step and unselfishness are what make him so dangerous, plus he can knock down a shot from anywhere on the court.

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

J'Vonne Hadley, guard

J’Vonne Hadley is an underrated piece for the Cardinals. He gives them the ability to play small and stretch the floor with his athleticism and respectable 3-point shooting. Hadley is 6-foot-7 but plays a lot bigger than that, which shows on the floor with his rebounding and ability to finish down low.

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Hadley will most likely be guarded by Jarin Stevenson due to the injury to Caleb Wilson. Hadley has shot over 50% in five games in a row now and will look to give Stevenson problems all night. Hadley is averaging 11 points and five rebounds on the season.

Ryan Conwell, guard

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Ryan Conwell is what puts this Cardinals team together with his pure scorer mentality. Conwell shoots almost 10 3-pointers per game on 35% from downtown. If UNC loses track of Conwell, he could get hot fast, and the game will turn into a long night for the Tar Heels.

Conwell is the go-to scorer outside of Brown and is there to take pressure off the freshman. Conwell has multiple 20- and 30-point games on the season. If he sees a few shots go down early, it could get ugly for UNC.

