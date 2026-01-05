2 Vectors in North Carolina’s Defeat on Saturday

With the loss on Saturday, the North Carolina Tar Heels fell to 13-2, while snapping their seven-game winning streak.

The SMU Mustangs controlled the tempo from start to finish, taking a double-digit lead in the second half, leading to a 97-83 victory . North Carolina was physically outmatched in every department, which is unaffordable for a team that prides itself on physicality and defense.

With all that being said, here are factors that led to the Tar Heels' suffering their second loss of the season.

The Mustangs' Relentless Offense

Boopie Miller was the catalyst of SMU's offensive stampede on Saturday, totaling 27 points, 12 assists, and four rebounds while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. The guard's ability to repeatedly beat on-ball defenders opened up space for his teammates along the perimeter, which they took advantage of time and time again.

North Carolina's head coach Hubert Davis highlighted this point during his postgame press conference.

"Yeah, they were just able to get anywhere that they wanted to offensively," Davis said. "Boopie [Miller] was, you know, in control of the ball, whether it's one-on-one, ball-screen action, his patience, being able to get to his spots, be able to score, be able to distribute."

"And, you know, from an offensive standpoint we tried to take the ball out of his hands, and guys stepped up and made shots, but he still was able to get the ball to his teammates at the right spot to be able to do something with it," Davis continued. "And he played a terrific game."

The Tar Heels have been susceptible to guard-heavy lineups, and that was evident again on Saturday against the Mustangs.

North Carolina's Frontcourt was Minimized

Throughout the season, the Tar Heels' offensive success has been predicated on the frontcourt production. Unfortunately for North Carolina, that output was not up to standards on Saturday. Caleb Wilson's six-game streak of scoring at least 20 points was snapped, as he totaled 13 points. Meanwhile, Henri Veesaar scored 14 points, but shot 4-of-11 from the field.

Following the game, Davis explained how SMU's defense prevented Wilson and Veesaar from performing up to their caliber.

"Yeah, I mean, their physicality as well," Davis said. "For Henri [Veesaar] and Caleb [Wilson], it was difficult for them to catch the ball at the spots that they wanted to catch it."

"I thought they did a good job of mixing up when to double team to keep them off balance," Davis continued. "But I just thought their initial defense - not just on those two, but on our whole team - we were starting our offense almost at half court. It was just very difficult to get into scoring range."

