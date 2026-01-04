Grading Tar Heels Defense Against SMU's Top Players

The North Carolina Tar Heels fell to the SMU Mustangs 97-83 on Saturday at the Moody Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. It was the most points the Tar Heels have given up all season, and was well over their 66.7 points allowed per game this season.

Prior to Saturday's game , we identified a couple of players North Carolina could not afford to be beaten by on a possession-by-possession basis. North Carolina had its hands full all game against SMU's offense, but how did the Tar Heels fare against the Mustangs' top scoring options?

Let's take a look and assess North Carolina's defense against SMU's guard production.

Boopie Miller

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) drives to the basket past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Entering Saturday, Miller was averaging 19.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range.

Against the Tar Heels, the veteran guard totaled 27 points, 12 assists, and four rebounds while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) looks to move the ball past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Obviously, Miller needed some open looks to produce this type of stat line, but overall, North Carolina's defense was solid. Miller's offense was just better than whoever was defending him on Saturday. He hit contested shots, while also creating opportunities off the dribble. Miller was simply unstoppable in the Mustangs' conference opener.

There was not much the Tar Heels could have done differently, other than doubling the dynamic guard every possession. However, the way SMU was shooting the ball, that would have been a lost cause.

Jaron Pierre Jr.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) drives to the basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Through the first 13 games of the season, the 6-foot-5, 209-pound guard averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three-point range.

For the most part, North Carolina held Pierre Jr., as the redshirt senior totaled 13 points and three rebounds while shooting 5-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-6 from three-point range.

Pierre Jr. was held under his season averages in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage. However, the Mustangs had a couple of players with breakout performances against the Tar Heels on Saturday.

The Mustangs' Unsung Heros

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs forward Sam Walters (4) and center Samet Yigitoglu (24) and center Jaden Toombs (10) celebrate on the court after the Mustangs defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Forward Corey Washington recorded 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists while shooting 7-of-10 from the field, including 5-of-7 from three-point range. Meanwhile, Jaden Toombs, who had not made one three-point attempt all season, totaled 12 points and two rebounds while shooting 5-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

