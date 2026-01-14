2 Winning UNC Strategies Heading into Stanford Showdown

The North Carolina Tar Heels have an early-season matchup that carries significance in the ACC. Stanford enters tonight’s game with an overall record of 13-4 and a 2-2 mark in conference play. Given how the last game went for UNC, the Tar Heels should enter this contest with a heightened level of aggressiveness and a desire to prove how good they can be, despite the outside chatter surrounding the program.

The Cardinal are coming off a loss to Virginia, a game in which they never truly found their footing. They will be eager to avoid falling below .500 in ACC play this early in the season and have a prime opportunity to secure a statement win at home against UNC. The Tar Heels must remain laser-focused for both halves to avoid an embarrassing start to conference play.

Here are two predictions heading into the matchup against the Cardinal.

Constant rotation at the guard position for UNC

The Tar Heels have yet to identify a guard they can rely on consistently from game to game. As a result, head coach Hubert Davis has said that anyone’s number can be called on any given night. With that in mind, rotating guards in and out until a combination sticks may be the best approach.

Luka Bogavac and Kyan Evans both average roughly 23 to 24 minutes per game. If one of those guards struggles, it would not be surprising to see Davis make adjustments. Bogavac’s minutes have fluctuated recently, mirroring his on-court production. Evans, meanwhile, has been given a longer runway, seeing a more consistent 15 to 20 minutes per night.

Jaydon Young could see increased playing time, along with a few additional minutes for Jonathan Powell. If Davis truly believes everyone deserves an opportunity, freshman Isaiah Denis may also get a look off the bench. UNC’s guards will face a significant challenge against freshman standout Ebuka Okorie.

UNC plays inside-out

The Tar Heels rank near the bottom of the ACC in 3-point shooting percentage, connecting on just 33% from beyond the arc. That reality aligns with the makeup of the roster, as the team’s two best players are in the frontcourt. Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson should be heavily involved early to help open up perimeter opportunities.

Shots are more likely to fall for UNC if opposing defenses focus on the star duo of Veesaar and Wilson, but the guards must do their job by getting them the ball in the right spots. The Tar Heels cannot afford a repeat of the second half against Wake Forest, when Wilson attempted only two shots. UNC must establish its offense from the inside out, rather than relying on perimeter shooting, if it hopes to avoid a shocking upset.

