Why Stanford Could Be Turning Point in UNC’s Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels are off to a 14-2 overall record, but the numbers do not tell the full story. UNC is only three games into ACC play and sits at 2-1, a start that has raised eyebrows for a blueblood program.

The past few games have not been ideal for the Tar Heels, as they have run into several issues. Production from the guard position has been lacking, the team has struggled to get Caleb Wilson involved in second halves, and defensive attentiveness has been inconsistent.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Here is why UNC vs. Stanford could be a turning point in the season.

Rotation Changes

Do not be surprised if head coach Hubert Davis makes changes to the rotation, something that appears much needed for the Tar Heels. It has been no secret that UNC has not been getting enough production from its guards, specifically Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac. Seth Trimble has shown offensive ability, but he needs to be locked in on both ends of the floor instead of focusing solely on scoring.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Evans and Trimble will likely receive more leeway due to their experience and the expectations they carried coming to Chapel Hill, but that does not make them irreplaceable. The odd man out could be Bogavac, which does not mean he cannot improve — it simply may not be his time. Bogavac is a freshman adjusting to American basketball after spending much of his playing career overseas before arriving at UNC.

The turning point could come from Virginia Tech transfer Jaydon Young. He averages just 2 points per game in about 6 minutes per night, so why is he so crucial to UNC? The answer lies in his defense. Young takes pride in that end of the floor and brings an intensity that can completely change the game when he enters. The Tar Heels have lacked a presence capable of lifting the entire team with energy, and they may have stumbled upon a valuable asset.

Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

One could argue that Young won UNC the game against Wake Forest, and Davis would agree. “Defensively, physicality, we don’t win the game without him,” Davis said after the win.

Young came into the game and made four of his six shots, including three 3-pointers. He also knocked down a timely free throw and changed the overall vibe defensively for the Tar Heels.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Not only can Young raise the team’s defensive floor, but he could also help unlock Wilson late in games. UNC has struggled to get its star involved in the second half recently, which is unacceptable for a player of Wilson’s caliber.

The Tar Heels could look like a completely different team against Stanford with rotation and scheme adjustments. This game has the potential to be a major turning point in North Carolina’s season.

