SMU vs. California Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

The SMU Mustangs and California Golden Bears are both looking for their third-straight win and 20th victory on the season when they meet up on Wednesday night.

These sides have had similar results recently. They’ve both won six of their last nine games to improve to 19-8 on the season.

Home-court advantage could loom large tonight. Each team is just 3-5 on the road, and California is 15-3 at home (SMU is 15-2). Despite that, SMU is the road favorite tonight.

Which team will get to 20 wins tonight?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

SMU vs. California Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

SMU: -4.5 (-108)

California: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

SMU: -205

California: +170

Total

161.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

SMU vs. California How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

SMU record: 12-17

California record: 27-2

SMU vs. California Betting Trends

SMU is 12-14-1 ATS this season

California is 14-12 ATS this season

SMU is 4-5-1 ATS on the road this season

California is 7-10 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 17-9-1 in SMU games this season

The UNDER is 13-13 in California games this season

The OVER is 7-2-1 in SMU road games this season

The UNDER is 10-7 in California home games this season

SMU vs. California Key Players to Watch

Boopie Miller, Guard, SMU Mustangs

Boopie Miller is having a big senior season for SMU. He leads the team with 18.7 points and 6.9 assists per game, which ranks him 65th and 10th in the nation, respectively.

The senior guard is coming off a down game against Boston College, though. He had just 11 points on 3 of 7 shooting (0 of 2 from deep), but still racked up 7 assists.

Miller only played 27 minutes in that blowout win, so he should be ready to go for this ACC clash on Wednesday night against California.

SMU vs. California Prediction and Pick

SMU is one of the highest-scoring teams in the country. The Mustangs’ 86.8 points per game are the 14th-most in the nation, and they allow 77.6 points per game as well.

California doesn’t quite have the same average point differential as SMU, but the Golden Bears still score 78.7 points while allowing 72.7 per game this season.

This total is a high one at 161.5, but I expect SMU to continue to push the pace as road favorites.

Pick: OVER 161.5 (-112)

