SMU vs. California Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25
The SMU Mustangs and California Golden Bears are both looking for their third-straight win and 20th victory on the season when they meet up on Wednesday night.
These sides have had similar results recently. They’ve both won six of their last nine games to improve to 19-8 on the season.
Home-court advantage could loom large tonight. Each team is just 3-5 on the road, and California is 15-3 at home (SMU is 15-2). Despite that, SMU is the road favorite tonight.
Which team will get to 20 wins tonight?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.
SMU vs. California Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- SMU: -4.5 (-108)
- California: +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- SMU: -205
- California: +170
Total
- 161.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
SMU vs. California How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- SMU record: 12-17
- California record: 27-2
SMU vs. California Betting Trends
- SMU is 12-14-1 ATS this season
- California is 14-12 ATS this season
- SMU is 4-5-1 ATS on the road this season
- California is 7-10 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 17-9-1 in SMU games this season
- The UNDER is 13-13 in California games this season
- The OVER is 7-2-1 in SMU road games this season
- The UNDER is 10-7 in California home games this season
SMU vs. California Key Players to Watch
Boopie Miller, Guard, SMU Mustangs
Boopie Miller is having a big senior season for SMU. He leads the team with 18.7 points and 6.9 assists per game, which ranks him 65th and 10th in the nation, respectively.
The senior guard is coming off a down game against Boston College, though. He had just 11 points on 3 of 7 shooting (0 of 2 from deep), but still racked up 7 assists.
Miller only played 27 minutes in that blowout win, so he should be ready to go for this ACC clash on Wednesday night against California.
SMU vs. California Prediction and Pick
SMU is one of the highest-scoring teams in the country. The Mustangs’ 86.8 points per game are the 14th-most in the nation, and they allow 77.6 points per game as well.
California doesn’t quite have the same average point differential as SMU, but the Golden Bears still score 78.7 points while allowing 72.7 per game this season.
This total is a high one at 161.5, but I expect SMU to continue to push the pace as road favorites.
Pick: OVER 161.5 (-112)
