3 Important Quotes Entering North Carolina-Virginia Matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Cavaliers square off on Saturday afternoon at Jones Arena. It is monumental matchup as the Tar Heels are ranked No. 22 while the Cavaliers are ranked No. 14. North Carolina is already behind the eight ball with a 3-3 conference record. Virginia has been one of the best teams in the country this season and 5-1 against ACC opposition.

With all that being said , here are some quotes from this week that carry weight into this pivotal contest.

North Carolina Turning the Page After Two-Game Losing Streak

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) reacts during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"I mean, I just think everybody hated losing those two games, so it kind of created a sense of urgency where we needed to change," Henri Veesaar said. "I think everybody was willing to give 100% effort in every practice that we had, so just doing that, I think, set us in perfect position to win this game."

"It just kind of exposed what we need to do better," Caleb Wilson said of what the two-game losing streak taught the team. "And everybody's a competitor, so, you know, losing kind of brings out that edge and everybody so I feel like it was good for us to have it earlier this year than later."

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"We had a tough trip down to California," Jarin Stevenson said. "I feel like we responded well with practice, getting in the gym and just bringing up the intensity."

"This was an important game, a bounce-back game, so just getting back here, working on different things, giving all our effort and stuff like that is big, and getting our confidence back," Stevenson continued.

Derek Dixon's Impact in the Starting Lineup

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Braeden Shrewsberry (11) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I think I got some really good looks today," Dixon said. "Caleb [Wilson] made some really good passes. I think we moved the ball really well. And when I get an open look, I'm [going to] be confident that I'm [going to] knock it down and I made a couple tonight."

"I mean, I think last game he was like four for eight from three, I'm not 100% sure, but obviously this game, he was three for five, so he's shooting lights out," Veesaar said of Dixon. "He's taking control of the game. He's not turning the ball over much. He's just running the offense, and we just need to move the ball, and when we get from side to side, we play great."

Enjoying the Win and Building Momentum in Conference Play

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I agree. I encourage the team every time that we win to enjoy winning," Hubert Davis said. "It's very difficult to win, especially in conference in the ACC, and that should be celebrated. Tomorrow we'll start our preparation and practice for Virginia. This is the first time with this group, and we have 11 new players. We're learning, we're growing, we're getting better, and we're looking forward to practice and preparation to play a really good Virginia team."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !