3 Notes Regarding North Carolina’s Place in Latest Rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels only played one game last week, but defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 91-75 at McCamish Pavilion was enough for the team to improve its image in the college basketball landscape.

On Monday, the latest college basketball AP rankings were released, and the Tar Heels found themselves higher on the list, moving up two spots to No. 14. After a rough stretch, which included losing three of four games, North Carolina closed out January on a three-game winning streak.

It is obviously good news for the Tar Heels, who have steadily improved as conference play has progressed. With all that being said, what does this mean for North Carolina in the near future.

Did Playing Only One Game Prevent Further Movement?

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Tar Heels played only one game this past week, but it was a resounding win on the road. If North Carolina had played an additional game against another inferior opponent, the Tar Heels could have moved up even further in the latest rankings.

Regardless, North Carolina has illustrated that it can win in a multitude of way, which is a good characteristic for a team to have when March rolls around.

Lineup Change has Benefited the Tar Heels

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) and guard Derek Dixon (3) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following the rough four-game stretch in January, head coach Hubert Davis deployed a three-guard starting lineup, which included benching Kyan Evans and Jarin Stevenson for Derek Dixon and Jaydon Young. That has provided a major lift to a team that was mostly dormant offensively for the better part of a month.

The Tar Heels have finally been able to take advantage of Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar occupying so much attention, with Dixon and Seth Trimble hitting multiple threes on several accounts. North Carolina's offense has reached another level in recent games, and the 55-year-old head coach deserves immense credit for his adaptability.

What This Means for the Tar Heels Moving Forward

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) passes the ball as Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Among teams in the ACC, North Carolina ranks the second out of the five teams within the conference ranked inside the top 25. Only Duke is ranked higher at No. 4, as the Blue Devils are 20-1 overall and 9-0 against ACC opposition.

The Tar Heels' movement up the rankings was validated, as they dominated Syracuse on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, taking a 32-point lead at one point in the game. There is still over a month left in the season, but the Tar Heels must feel good about where they currently sit at this point of the season.

