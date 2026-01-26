Davis Praises Supporting Cast in Heels' Win Over Virginia

The North Carolina Tar Heels illustrated that they can compete with elite teams, defeating the Virginia Cavaliers 85-80 after facing a 16-point deficit in the first half.

While North Carolina's success has been reliant on Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar to deliver, that was not the case on Saturday, as the Arizona transfer was marginalized against Virginia's frontcourt.

It was the supporting cast that stepped up in the win, and head coach Hubert Davis highlighted those players during this postgame press conference.

Davis' Thoughts

“[Jarin Stevenson] can guard on the perimeter. He can guard on the post. He’s got size. He can move his feet offensively," Davis said. "We found a couple plays that worked for us that either got our guard going downhill, got Jarin open from three, or we got a little guy on Caleb [Wilson] down on the post by himself. And Jarin, in those times, stepped up and knocked down some big-time threes, and when Henri got in foul trouble and got his fourth, that was a lineup that we had in there. And I kept it throughout the rest of the game because it worked on both ends.”

North Carolina's transition offense overwhelmed Virgina, specifically in the second half, which jumpstarted the Tar Heels' comeback. North Carolina totaled 21 fast break points. Davis explained how that has been the team's strength all season.

“100 percent. Yeah, I mean that’s what we focus on all year. I always say, since before the season started, I want to be the fastest team in the country from free throw line to free throw line," Davis said. "And the way that we transition from defense to offense has to be real. In order to do that, you have to rebound."

"We rebounded better in the second half, and then, really, you talked about Jarin and Caleb, their ability to sprint down the middle of the floor; they did exactly what was told of them," Davis continued. "They did their job and requirement, and we got some picturesque and some easy baskets that got us back in the game.”

The sequence to close out the first half proved to be a momentum-altering stretch, as the Tar Heels went on a quick 7-0 spurt, cutting the deficit to nine points heading into halftime. Davis discussed the importance of that.

“Yeah, that was big. I think we were down 15 and then Luka [Bogavac] a hit a three, and then Derek [Dixon] hit a three," Davis said. "We were actually looking for the pop, for the big, but [Virginia] switched and actually took the play away, and Derek just made a basketball play and went one-on-one, hit a three over a seven-footer."

"So, I think going into the half only down by nine was a huge momentum," Davis continued. "And if you look at something that was a huge factor in the game, you’re right. Those two threes, that last minute, minute and a half where we cut the lead to single digits, was huge.”

