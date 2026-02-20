3 Syracuse Players That can Cause Headaches for UNC

North Carolina will travel to Syracuse tomorrow after suffering a horrible loss to NC State. UNC has lost its last two of three games and has been struggling with the loss of Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar. This will be the second match-up between the Tar Heels and the Orange in the last three weeks.

UNC is sitting at 8-5 in ACC play, and this is a crucial stretch in the season for the Tar Heels, especially without Wilson and Veesaar. The Orange are 6-8 in conference play, but have won its last two of three games. This will be an interesting match-up between the two.

Here are three players to look out for from Syracuse.

Donnie Freeman, forward

Donnie Freeman is the focal point for the Orange and clearly the best player on the team. He is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds on 49% from the field this season. Freeman is a 6-foot-9 forward with a jumper that is hard to defend because of his size and wingspan.

Freeman had a great game against UNC at the beginning of the month, as he dropped 23 points, eight rebounds, and had a total of four blocks and steals. Freeman shot an efficient 8 for 14 from the field and got whatever he wanted versus the Tar Heels.

Freeman will look to have a prime opportunity without Wilson on the other side guarding him. It could very well be a dominant game for Freeman, which will cause massive problems for UNC.

Naithan George, guard

Naithan George is the lead ball handler for the Orange. He is averaging five assists a game and is the engine of the offense. George has four games this season with double-digit assists.

What has been impressive as of late is George’s ability to score the ball. He averages 10 points a game, but has scored 14 or more in four of the last five games. If George continues to score the ball like he has been, along with his playmaking ability, it will open up the offense for the Orange.

George scored 15 points along with four assists in the last match-up against UNC. Another solid game is in the cards once again for George. George and Freeman are the two players that UNC needs to contain the most.

J.J. Starling, guard

J.J. Starling completes the guard tandem for the Orange alongside George. Starling averages 12 points a game this season, but has been up and down as of late. He has scored 21 points twice in the last six games, but has been held to single digits in the last two games.

Starling could easily get back on track against the Tar Heels and lead the Orange to a victory. He had a solid 13-point game versus UNC the last time they met. Starling shot 5 for 13 from the field in the game.

