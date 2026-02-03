3 Takeaways From UNC’s Conference Win Over Syracuse

North Carolina is on fire right now, and that carried over against Syracuse. In a week where the Tar Heels have Duke staring at them, UNC had to deal with the Orange first. That did not deter them at all, as they secured an 87-77 win after being up as much as 32 points.

The Tar Heels got compliance in the back half of the game, which is never a good sign. They did ultimately hold on to the lead, which is the most important thing.

Here are three takeaways from UNC’s win over Syracuse.

Jaydon Young’s minutes are uncertain

Jaydon Young was named a starter back in mid-January after saving them in a win over Wake Forest. Young has been a lifelong fan of the Tar Heels, and it was a feel-good moment. He has worked extremely hard and stayed ready for this moment.

Young may be in the starting lineup, but head coach Hubert Davis does not give him starter minutes. In the past three games, Young has yet to eclipse 10 minutes. Will Davis pull the plug on Young starting soon?

The trend of Young not getting minutes continued versus the Orange. Young played just nine minutes in the game, yet he had a +11 in the plus-minus category. Davis may have no interest in ever giving Young 20-25 minutes a night.

Henri Veesaar brings an edge to UNC

Henri Veesaar has been nothing short of phenomenal for the Tar Heels. He averaged nine points and five rebounds last season at Arizona. Davis saw the potential of Veesaar and brought him to Chapel Hill.

This season, Veesaar is having a stellar season averaging 16.8 points and nine rebounds. It has been one of the best improvements in college basketball. Veesaar has been a huge part of UNC’s success this season.

Veesaar’s 7-foot frame and his strength open up the potential for the Tar Heels. He is a dominant force in the paint on both sides of the ball. Veesaar is a terrific defender down low and is a great passer for a big man. He has opened up Caleb Wilson’s game exponentially.

Luka Bogavac is finding a rhythm

Luka Bogavac has struggled this season, as he is getting used to not only college basketball but American basketball in general. The freshman guard has started a little over half the season but has been removed from the starting five as of last month.

Bogavac has had a hard time settling in and remaining consistent. He will look good one night and then struggle the next. He may be approaching a turning point in the season, though, with his recent play.

Bogavac has had three straight games with double-digit points and shot over 50% in all three games. He has scored 40 total points in those three games. Bogavac has been a key player in the UNC offense as of late and makes this team so much better when he is firing on all cylinders.

