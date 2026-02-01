UNC’s Week Includes Dominant Win, Wilson Breaking Records

After coming off one of the best weeks of the season, UNC has put together another great week. In a week in which they only played one game, they still made headlines.

Every week from here on out is bigger than the last as the Tar Heels get one step closer to March.

Here is a recap of UNC’s headline-filled week.

UNC steamrolls GT

Things were quiet for the most part around Chapel Hill until Saturday arrived. Saturday saw the Tar Heels take on Georgia Tech.

After a comeback win at Virginia, many were scared of a trap-game possibility against the Yellow Jackets. The Tar Heels did not fall for the bait and took home a 91-75 victory.

Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble led the way for UNC. Veesaar dominated the paint and finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets decided to double Wilson for the first 10 minutes of the game, and that proved to be a mistake. This left the UNC role players wide open, and they knocked down some shots.

Trimble did his part and pitched in 18 points. The three UNC stars combined for 60 points.

This was a great showing from the Tar Heels, as they did everything perfectly outside of 3-point shooting. The Tar Heels have caught fire at the perfect time.

Wilson breaks 2 UNC records

A dominant victory was not all that came from Saturday, as Wilson broke two UNC records.

Wilson finished with 22 points on Saturday as he broke Rashad McCants’ record of consecutive double-figure games. The record was previously set by McCants with 20 straight games.

Wilson officially reached 21 straight games in double figures and put his name in UNC history.

That was not all Wilson accomplished, as he set the UNC record for most 20-point games in a season. Tyler Hansbrough was the previous record holder, so that definitely says something about this record.

The fact that Wilson broke this record only 21 games into the season proves what kind of player he is.

Wilson is not done setting records at UNC, as he is on pace to break another historic record. He is currently averaging 10 rebounds per game, and that would be the highest rebounding average in a season at UNC.

Wilson is a special player, and he is getting closer to becoming a UNC great week by week. When the end of the season arrives, Wilson could go down as one of the best players to step into Chapel Hill. A fantastic freshman season just became historic.

