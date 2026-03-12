UNC's Veesaar Earns Coveted Honor After Strong Season

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Henri Veesaar was one of the best big men in the country during the regular season, and he’s seeing his efforts be rewarded by the ACC.

Veesaar was named to the All-ACC Second Team earlier this week. He averaged 16.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season, shooting 61 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three-point range. Veesaar notched 13 double-doubles this season and scored in double-digits in 28 of his 29 appearances.

Veesaar in His First Season With UNC

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After spending two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, Veesaar transferred to UNC in the offseason. Since then, he has improved vastly, becoming one of the top bigs in the country alongside frontcourt running mate Caleb Wilson , who won’t suit up for another game in a Tar Heels uniform thanks to a season-ending thumb injury. Wilson was also named to the All-ACC First Team this season.

Veesaar has played a major part in UNC’s resume that includes 24 regular-season wins (12-7 in conference play), six Quad 1 victories, five in Quad 2, and wins over five ranked opponents this season. He also helped hold down the fort after Wilson missed the final seven regular-season games, as UNC went 5-2 in those games, two of which Veesaar didn’t appear in either.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to the basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Veesaar, Others Stepping Up

He, along with role players such as Jarin Stevenson and Seth Trimble, has shown more aggression on the offensive end in light of Wilson’s injury, which has helped keep them competitive despite being without their best player. Wilson led the team in virtually every category this season, pacing the team in points per game (19.8), rebounds per game (9.4), assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4).

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

His play this season has helped boost his NBA Draft stock. With his combination of size and skill, Veesaar has shown scouts at the next level that his game can translate, and many mock draft boards have Veesaar being selected as a possible late first-round pick or an early second-round pick.