3 Takeaways from UNC Setback at Stanford

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a crushing loss Wednesday, Jan. 14, falling to Stanford and dropping their record to 14-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. UNC showed flashes of its talent, building double-digit leads in each half, but it was not enough to hold off the Cardinal.

The Tar Heels were looking for a dominant bounce-back performance against a middle-of-the-pack ACC opponent, but instead experienced a complete collapse. There were multiple reasons for the loss, and it highlighted issues that no team wants to be facing at this point in the season.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Here are three takeaways from UNC vs. Stanford.

Perimeter defense continues to struggle

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Perimeter defense has been a consistent issue for the Tar Heels this season, but this performance marked a new low. The Cardinal shot 57% from 3-point range, capitalizing on repeated defensive breakdowns. The showing should serve as a wake-up call for head coach Hubert Davis and his staff.

Ebuka Okorie had the best game of his collegiate career, finishing with 36 points and nine assists. While allowing a player to score 36 points is never ideal, Okorie is one of the best guards in the country, and given UNC’s struggles defending guards this season, his performance was not entirely surprising.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

What was surprising was the production from two players who entered the game averaging six points per contest. Both scored 20 points, an unacceptable outcome for a UNC defense. Ryan Agarwal shot 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, while Jeremy Dent-Smith went a near-perfect 6 of 7. The breakdowns ultimately came down to a lack of focus and effort from the Tar Heels on the defensive end.

Caleb Wilson is special

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Despite the loss, Caleb Wilson continued to prove why he is one of the most exciting young players in college basketball. The freshman has asserted himself as one of the best players in the nation, and UNC’s early struggles in ACC play are not a reflection of his performance.

Wilson is averaging 19.5 points and 11 rebounds per game and delivered another standout showing against the Cardinal. He finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, responding strongly in the second half after hearing the criticism.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Wilson opened the half with a personal 8-0 run, setting the tone for a dominant stretch. He finished the second half a perfect 8 of 8 from the field, scoring 20 points. Unfortunately for Wilson, his effort did not translate into a win, as UNC squandered its late lead.

Offense crumbles in crunch time

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

UNC once again faltered in the closing minutes, a troubling trend that continued Wednesday night. Despite building multiple leads, the Cardinal never appeared out of reach, answering UNC runs with timely 3-pointers.

Several issues plagued the Tar Heels down the stretch. UNC shot just 63% from the free-throw line, leaving 12 points at the line. Missed free throws combined with costly turnovers proved disastrous. The Tar Heels committed three turnovers and scored only seven points in the final five minutes.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

The Cardinal shifted its defensive focus to Wilson and Henri Veesaar, forcing UNC’s guards to step up. Luka Bogavac turned in a solid performance with 13 points, showing improvement from recent outings, but the rest of the backcourt failed to deliver when it mattered most.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !