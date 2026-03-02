UNC's Davis Updates Caleb Wilson’s Status

The North Carolina Tar Heels closed out February on a three-game winning streak with an 89-82 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

It was an all-around performance by North Carolina, as the depth was highlighted, with 30 bench points, including 15 from Jonathan Powell and 12 from Zayden High. The Tar Heels' bench has grown in recent weeks, as Caleb Wilson has missed the last five games with a fractured left hand. Without the star freshman in the rotation, North Carolina is 4-1, with wins over Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Louisville, and Virginia Tech.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis provided an update on Wilson while highlighting in team's performances during these last five games.

Davis' Thoughts

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While losing Wilson to an extended injury is obviously not ideal, it has opened up opportunities for other players on the bench to make an impact. Additionally, there is an extra sense of urgency and effort on the court, which has culminated in the team winning 80 percent of its games without the freshman phenom. The 55-year-old head coach discussed what areas he sees this current group of players thriving in.

“I do think we’ve become a group that’s edgier. I like to get more of an edge, but I do feel that way," Davis said. "We’re finding ways, whether it’s to get a stop, get a rebound, execute on the offensive end, take care of the basketball, make free throws, make a shot. The resiliency of this group through a lot of changes this year, the way that they have reacted and responded, has been fantastic.”

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Wilson's status has been a main talking point for the last few weeks, and that discourse took flight when reports indicated that the freshman forward is aiming to return for the season finale against Duke at Cameron Indoors on March 7. Following the win, Davis revealed where Wilson is at in his recovery process.

“Yeah, there is an update," Davis said. "He doesn’t have his cast on anymore, and can’t do anything five on five, but he can do individual workouts, and he can dribble, shoot, he can do everything, just nothing on contact. So that’s a huge benefit for us. He’s out of the cast and being able to work out.”

“Moving in the right direction," Davis continued. "So, he worked out the day before the game, and just was dribbling, shooting, catching, like normal.”

