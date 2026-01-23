3 Virginia Weapons That Could Give UNC Trouble

North Carolina got a much-needed win this week over Notre Dame. It was a dominant performance from UNC, which was a breath of fresh air for UNC fans.

Now they are back on the road, traveling to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the No. 14-ranked team in the nation, the Virginia Cavaliers. A win for the Tar Heels here can do wonders for their season.

Here are three players to watch from UVA.

Nov 28, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) shoots the ball over Queens University of Charlotte Royals guard Yoav Berman (24) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Jacari White, guard

Jacari White is a senior transfer from North Dakota State, where he averaged 17 points a game last season. He is a 6-foot-3 guard who has had a solid season for UVA this season.

He recently returned from injury this month, and has yet to see his minutes ramp up. This will be his third game back, so his minutes may see an increase against the Tar Heels. What he does best is the Tar Heels' kryptonite, which is draining threes.

White gets up five 3-pointers a game, so the Tar Heels will have to key in on him on defense. He has shown he can get hot, as he had a game last month where he went 7-7 from the 3-point line. If UNC does not have eyes on him 24/7, then White will make them pay.

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) brings the ball up court against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Thijs De Ridder, forward

The Cavaliers have their own freshman star in Thijs De Ridder . He is the leading scorer for UVA with 16 points a game. He is a do-it-all player and also shoots it well from the floor with a 53% field goal percentage.

De Ridder and UNC star freshman Caleb Wilson will most likely be going back and forth, and it will be intriguing to see the match-up play out. De Ridder is the engine of the UVA offense. If UNC slows him down, then they have a good shot.

In both of the Cavaliers' losses this season, De Ridder has shot under 50% from the field in both games. The Tar Heels will have to force the role players of UVA to beat them.

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grunloh (17) grabs a rebound in front of SMU Mustangs center Samet Yigitoglu (24) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Johann Grunloh, center

Johann Grunloh is another key freshman for the Cavaliers. He is a huge difference maker, coming in at 7 feet tall. Grunloh is in the top 15 in the nation in blocks per game with 2.5. Along with his elite shot blocking, he averages 8.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a night. Grunloh has even expanded beyond the arc a few times in the last couple of games.

Grunloh vs. Henri Veesaar will absolutely be the match-up of the game. It will be a battle of the 7-footers, and whoever comes out on top may just win the game for their respective team.

