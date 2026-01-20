How This Week Can Save Tar Heels’ Season

North Carolina has fallen from No. 14 to No. 22 in the latest AP Poll after losing back-to-back games last week to Stanford and California.

They are sitting at a 2-3 record in the ACC, and the vibes are at the lowest they have been all year in Chapel Hill. With that said, this week can turn around the season for UNC.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Here is how this week can change UNC’s season:

Currently, the Tar Heels are still projected to make the NCAA Tournament , but they are slowly falling in seeding. After the start UNC had at the beginning of the season, the Tar Heels' missing the tournament was not even in question. Although they would most likely be in currently, the question of them missing the postseason is rising. They need to have a bounce-back week . If UNC loses four games in a row and has a 2-5 conference record, it will be a huge upward climb for the rest of the season.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This week, the Tar Heels go head-to-head with Notre Dame on Wednesday, Jan. 21, and No. 14 Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 24. Both games have their own significance in their own right.

Avoiding Embarrasment

The Tar Heels just cannot lose in Chapel Hill to the Fighting Irish. It would truly be unacceptable for this team. That would be three straight losses for UNC, and all three losses would come at the hands of a .500 team or lower in ACC play . So, this game is more of a must-win to avoid embarrassment.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Resume Builder

The Cavaliers could go down as one of the most important games of the entire season. UVA is on an absolute tear this season, as it is 16-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Its one conference loss came in a triple-overtime game to archrival Virginia Tech.

A win over the Cavaliers for the Tar Heels would not only look great on the resume come selection time, but it would give this team a much-needed confidence boost.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It will definitely not be easy to beat UVA on the road, but if the Tar Heels have any more magic left this season, they will need all that is left to pull that one out.

UNC is at its lowest point of the season, but if it can go 2-0 this week, it will be back over .500 in conference play and turn the narrative of its season around. This week could go down as one of the biggest weeks of the season and a massive confidence builder for the Tar Heels.

