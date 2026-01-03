3 Key Stats to Remember for North Carolina Against SMU

The North Carolina Tar Heels head to Dallas, Texas to take on the SMU Mustangs on Saturday afternoon at the Moody Coliseum.

It is a compelling matchup between two teams with double-digit wins through the first two months of the season, as the Tar Heels are 13-1, riding a seven-game winning streak into Saturday. Meanwhile, the Mustangs own an 11-2 record and is heading into their ACC opener against the 12th-ranked team in the country.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate during a timeout against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As is the case for most North Carolina games, the two teams are opposites of each other. While the Tar Heels are built around frontcourt production and a defensive mindset , the Mustangs' success revolves around a high-paced offense headlined by a backcourt consisting of three prolific scorers.

Here are stats to take into account before watching North Carolina take on SMU in a pivotal ACC matchup.

Scoring Output

SMU: 91.1 points per game (16th in the country)

North Carolina: 81.2 (108th in the country)

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as Florida State Seminoles guard Lajae Jones (10) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Because the Tar Heels' defense is as elite as it is, they will never go into a contest having to be terrified of an opposition's offense, but the Mustangs could be another story.

North Carolina's last two opponents that can be considered formidable opponents - Ohio State and Florida State - each went into their matchups against the Tar Heels averaging well over 80 points per game. the Buckeyes scored 70 points, while the Seminoles totaled 66 points.

It is a safe bet to assume the Mustangs will not meet their 91.1 points average on Saturday against North Carolina.

Free Throw Efficiency

SMU: 76.7 free throw percentage (33rd in the country)

North Carolina: 68.5 free throw percentage (278th in the country)

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) on the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The large discrepancy in this department between the two teams is jarring, as there are 245 teams between them in free throw percentage.

North Carolina has been susceptible to allowing teams to crawl back into games because of its struggles from the free throw line. Meanwhile, SMU is one of the most consistent teams from the stripe.

If the Tar Heels orchestrate another second-half advantage, this will be a development to keep tabs on down the stretch. North Carolina cannot lose focus against the Mustangs, who can quickly punish the Tar Heels for any wrongdoings.

Rebounding

SMU: 36.5 total rebounds per game (52nd in the country)

North Carolina: 39.6 rebounds per game (12th in the country)

In most cases, North Carolina completely outmatches its opponents in this category, but SMU may be able to hold its own on the glass.

If that ends up being the case, the Mustangs could make this game very interesting down the stretch.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !