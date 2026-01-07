North Carolina Adds Depth to Receiving Corps
The first few days of the transfer portal opening have been incredibly productive for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have retained and added several players in the process. Before these three days, it had been a tumultuous last couple of months for North Carolina. In addition to the overall 4-8 record and failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years, the Tar Heels suffered over 20 transfers to the portal following the conclusion of the season.
Nonetheless, North Carolina's front office, led by general manager Michael Lombardi, has been instrumental in constructing a roster for sustainable success, which is what Lombardi mentioned last month.
- “We’re [going to] go deep into it, because we’re [going to] build the team,” Lombardi said. “We’re [going to] systematically and strategically build the team the right way, so that we have sustainable success. So that you can compete at the highest level of college football.”
One position that needed reinforcements was wide receiver. After landing Jonathan Bibbs, the Tar Heels dove back into the receiver pool, signing a former Big 10 wideout, who will be re-united with his quarterback.
Trech Kekahuna Joins Tar Heels
The Wisconsin transfer was expected to have a larger role in the offense this past season, but the production and utilization did not materialize. However, Kekahuna recorded a career-high in receptions with 26, but that only amounted to 211 yards and zero touchdowns. In three seasons at Wisconsin, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound redshirt sophomore totaled 55 receptions for 614 yards and two touchdowns.
Those numbers are not the most inspiring, but sometimes the player profile is more intriguing than the on-field production. Opportunity could be the missing piece of the puzzle for Kekahuna, who has a skill set that fits well with what North Carolina is attempting to build under newly hired offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
Hopefully for Kekahuna, he is given the opportunity to maximize his talent, but this acquisition is more about building depth at a position that was decimated this offseason. In total, North Carolina saw eight players leave the program - seven to the transfer portal and Kobe Paysour graduating.
The Tar Heels' brass has done a stellar job refurbishing the receiving corps, which now includes Jordan Shipp, Keeyun Chapman, Bibbs, and Kekahuna.
In addition, Kekahuna will be joining a familiar face, as Billy Edwards Jr. signed with North Carolina on Sunday. The transfer portal has just opened, and the Tar Heels are making a statement with their activity in the first few days.
