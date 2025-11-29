Biggest Takeaways from North Carolina's Loss to Michigan State
The North Carolina Tar Heels' undefeated season ended on Thursday night after falling to the Michigan State Spartans 74-58 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. It was a disappointing result considering how well the Tar Heels played in the first half.
Michigan State led by three with a little over nine minutes remaining in the game. It was anybody's ball game at that point. However, the Tar Heels managed just one made field goal attempt in the final eight minutes, which opened the door for the Spartans to build a comfortable lead down the stretch.
In that span, Michigan State outscored North Carolina 21-8, cementing the win and improving its record to 7-0.
With all that being said, here are some takeaways from the Tar Heels' loss to Michigan State on Thursday night.
North Carolina Struggled from Deep
Unlike Tuesday night, when the Tar Heels made nearly 45% of their three-point attempts against St. Bonaventure, North Carolina was abysmal from beyond the arc, shooting 4-of-12 against the Spartans.
The most disappointing player in that department was transfer guard Kyan Evans. After connecting on three of four shot attempts from three-point range on Tuesday, the junior guard missed all five of his three-point attempts against Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day.
Luka Bogavac was not much better, hitting only one-of-six shots from beyond the arc. It was the first game that Seth Trimble's absence was a factor for the Tar Heels, and that could become problematic next Tuesday when North Carolina takes on the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena.
Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar are the Focal Points of the Offense
After combining for 44 points and 25 rebounds against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, the Tar Heels' frontcourt, consisting of Veesaar and Wilson, combined for 31 points and 13 rebounds against the Spartans.
The two big men will have to be the driving force for North Carolina this season, especially with Trimble out for the foreseeable future.
The good news is that Wilson appears not to need manufactured or drawn-up plays to open up scoring opportunities for him to produce. The freshman forward demonstrated how he can create his own shot whenever he wants.
Veesaar is the perfect piece to pair with Wilson, as the transfer center has a good feel of sliding into space when opposing defenses send additional help towards Wilson. The Tar Heels need this type of production from the these two players if they want to make a run in March.
