UNC, Belichick Bolster Backfield With LSU Transfer

In a move that signals Bill Belichick’s UNC regime is wasting no time addressing depth concerns in the backfield, LSU transfer running back Kaleb Jackson has committed to the Tar Heels.

Jackson brings SEC experience, a powerful 6-foot, 234-pound frame, and two years of eligibility to bolster what could become one of the ACC’s more versatile running back rooms heading into 2026.

UNC has landed a commitment from LSU RB transfer Kaleb Jackson.



Former 4 star recruit. pic.twitter.com/9GYiwAvfIi — UNC Zone (@unc_zone) January 19, 2026

From Baton Rouge to Chapel Hill

He spent three seasons with the LSU Tigers, where he accumulated 82 carries for 331 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, showcasing his effectiveness as a bruising runner despite operating behind a deep and talented backfield. He also proved reliable as a receiving threat out of the backfield, hauling in 17 passes for 132 yards, adding versatility to his skill set with solid hands and the ability to contribute in the passing game.

This production, highlighted by a strong freshman campaign in 2023 where he averaged 5.3 yards per carry and scored all four of his touchdowns, Jackson looks to get back on that level here in 2026 with the Tar Heels and Coach Belichick.

For the 2024 season, his production dipped profusely due to a more crowded backfield which led to only 150 yards on 44 carries.

In his last season with the Tigers, he preserved his redshirt status by appearing in just four games in which he gathered just 15 yards in seven carries. With an extra year of eligibility left, Jackson now has two years left to play college football.

Retaining Demon June: A Massive Win

Re-Securing Demon June for 2026 was a massive offseason win for UNC football, especially amid uncertainty in the running back room following key departures. As the Tar Heels’ leading rusher in his true freshman season— 464 yards and two touchdowns on 84 carries, plus 17 receptions for 159 yards and another score— June flashed real promise as a dynamic lead back. Pairing him with Jackson’s SEC tested physicality should significantly strengthen depth, creating a more reliable rotation and better competition under Belichick’s ground-focused approach.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Could NFL Be in the Future for Jackson?

This move from the Tar Heels represents a pragmatic move for both player and program: he escapes a depth chart logjam at LSU to join a rebuilding squad in need of proven SEC experience and physicality at running back. While not a headline-grabbing splash, his arrival strengthens UNC’s depth chart, offering a realistic path to more meaningful snaps and yards than his recent limited role in Baton Rouge.

If Jackson capitalizes on this opportunity, this could revitalize his college career and position him well for future NFL looks.