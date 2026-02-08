Best 3 Memories From UNC’s Instant-Classic Triumph Over Duke

The UNC-Duke rivalry delivered another classic chapter on February 7, 2026, as No. 14 North Carolina stunned No. 4 Duke with a dramatic 71-68 victory at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels trailed for nearly the entire game, never holding a lead until senior guard Seth Trimble buried a corner three-pointer with just 0.4 seconds remaining to cap a stunning late rally.

The Tobacco Road thriller snapped Duke’s 10-game winning streak and gave UNC a massive boost in the ACC standings. Here are three key takeaways from the game:

The Tar Heels trailed Duke by as much as 13 points, making this their largest comeback win over the Blue Devils in the last 25 years.



UNC's chances to win in the second half were as low as 5.3% 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jyQlucFKty — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 8, 2026

Never Say Die: Tar Heels Rally from Brink to Steal Tobacco Road Classic

North Carolina showed incredible heart by erasing double-digit deficits multiple times including a late 68-62 hole with under three minutes left. The Tar Heels closed the game on a 9-0 run, all via three-pointers, refusing to fold despite Duke controlling most of the pace and possessions.

They outscored Duke 42-27 in the second half, turning defensive stops and timely shooting into momentum. For a team that entered the game with a solid but not dominant record, this win proves they can compete with – and beat – the nation’s elite when everything clicks in crunch time.

Trimble's 0.4-Second Miracle Becomes Instant Carolina Legend

Trimble etched his name into rivalry lore with the game-winning three, a clean catch-and-shoot from the corner off a feed from Derek Dixon. Trimble finished with 16 points, but his biggest contribution came when it mattered most – his only three-point attempt of the night was the biggest shot of the season for UNC.

He has quietly been one of the most reliable performers in the big moments for the Tar Heels. This buzzer-beater (or near-buzzer) ranks alongside the most iconic finishes in the rivalry’s history, giving UNC fans a memory to cherish and providing validation for a veteran leader who’s been through plenty of highs and lows in Chapel Hill.

Down Double Digits, Tar Heels Show They Belong Among the Elite

"We gotta give them that belt." 😂



Caleb Wilson after UNC's game-winner against Duke 😅 pic.twitter.com/Fg8akQW2WI — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2026

The Blue Devils (now 21-2, 10-1 in the ACC) looked poised to extend their dominance, leading by as many as 13 points and holding UNC without a lead for 39+ minutes. Cameron Boozer led all scorers with 24 points and added 11 rebounds, while Duke won the rebounding battle 38-26 and controlled the paint early.

Yet in the final minutes, Duke couldn’t close. Missed opportunities (including a key drive by Boozer contested by Henri Veesaar) and UNC’s late barrage of threes exposed vulnerability in high-pressure situations. This loss – Duke’s first in ACC play – serves as a reminder that even elite teams can falter when facing a desperate, home-court opponent that refuses to go-away.

This UNC win doesn’t just count as one victory – it shifts momentum in the rivalry and strengthens the Tar Heels’ case as serious contenders in March. Duke remains a powerhouse, but the 2026 edition of the rivalry just got a lot more interesting.

For more North Carolina coverage, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !