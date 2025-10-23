Member of Belichick's Coaching Staff Returns
Background
North Carolina has reinstated cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins, returning him to the staff ahead of Saturday’s visit from No. 16 Virginia.
The decision follows a suspension announced Oct. 9 for “violating NCAA rules” tied to improper benefits, with the school saying at the time that it would continue to investigate other potential actions detrimental to the program.
Hawkins is back on the field and in meetings as the Tar Heels enter a crucial stretch of their season.
The reinstatement lands inside a chaotic opening month for Bill Belichick’s first college campaign in Chapel Hill. North Carolina has endured poor results on the field and now a steady stream of off-field distractions that have complicated the transition from Belichick’s NFL reign to pure college football.
Bringing stability back to the secondary is important. The cornerbacks are young, and having their position coach in place helps with technique, communication, and game planning.
Hawkins’ Role
Hawkins was hired to be a connector between Belichick’s NFL-style demands and the realities of recruiting, development and roster management. His brief absence forced responsibilities to be reshuffled, testing a staff still navigating roles week by week.
With him back, North Carolina can re-establish its practice cadence and refine coverage packages for an opponent that thrives on creating explosive plays.
Virginia’s vertical passing has stressed secondaries all month, making communication and leverage rules critical for UNC’s young corners. The Cavaliers are on a five game winning streak and look to extend that this weekend.
Hawkins' return could play a large part into the fight the Heels can put up to prevent this. Not only would this win mark a huge turning point for UNC, but some momentum as they progress through the second half of the season.
Looking Ahead
Hawkins’ case arrived amid broader program noise, including reporting about internal tensions and a now-paused behind-the-scenes television documentary that had film crews throughout the season.
The school disclosed a production agreement with EverWonder Studio that granted campus access and required a $250,000 payment. The project has now been put on hold while football priorities narrow to performance and stray away from the glitz and glamor Tar Heel fans initially assumed.
Regardless, the immediate football question is does Hawkins’ return mean increased production, cleaner coverage and better play in the back end? North Carolina’s path to relevance under Belichick will be built on week-to-week improvements more than any headlines.
Getting the corners coach back does not fix everything, but it removes one variable and restores a line of authority in a unit that desperately needs it.
