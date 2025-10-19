UNC Shows Signs of Life, Yet Key Concerns Remain Unresolved
Just when it seemed North Carolina was about to steal a road victory against California, wide receiver Nathan Leacock had the ball knocked loose by Cal cornerback Brent Austin just before crossing into the end zone for what could have been the game-winning touchdown with less than four minutes remaining.
The Tar Heels (2-5) eventually lost the game, 21-18, suffering their first heartbreaker of the season. While Carolina added another loss to the column, it feels different from the others. It feels different because they had a chance to win the game. For the first time all season, the Tar Heels were competitive against a Power Four opponent. Not only did they have a chance, but the Heels should have won the game.
UNC had plenty of opportunities to win as Cal struggled to put the game away. However, three turnovers—including Leacock’s costly fumble in the end zone—proved too much to overcome.
After Belichick noted North Carolina’s improvements during the bye week, it seemed prophetic Friday night against Cal. Still, just how much progress did the Tar Heels truly make?
Let’s discuss.
Where They Improved
One clear improvement for the Tar Heels was their determination to keep fighting until the end. In each of North Carolina’s three previous losses, a single big play or crucial mistake triggered a complete unraveling.
Whether it was Marcus Allen’s pass interference against TCU—leading to the first score in a 48-14 loss—or the double-pass trick play that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown for Clemson on the opening snap, these moments often spelled disaster for UNC. This time, however, the Tar Heels showed greater resilience, refusing to fold despite setbacks.
On the first play of the opening drive, UNC quarterback Gio Lopez fired a pass to Shanard Clower, who then fumbled, allowing Cal to recover. The Bears needed just four plays to reach the end zone and take an early 7-0 lead.
However, North Carolina never backed down and duked it out with Cal all the way until the final whistle.
Lopez, who didn’t have a perfect game, completed 19 of 35 passes for 167 yards and looked healthier, throwing with more zip than in previous games. He has been dealing with lingering injuries throughout the year, stemming from a car accident just days before UNC’s season opener against TCU.
Ben Hall had a solid outing by rushing for 68 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown where he bulldozed over a defender before getting into the endzone. Davion Gause also had six carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Kobe Paysour demonstrated his potential on the field, delivering the best performance by a Carolina receiver this season. He caught six passes for 101 yards and became the only North Carolina wideout to top the 100-yard mark.
Carolina’s defense, which had allowed 465.3 yards per game against its previous three Power Four opponents—TCU, UCF and Clemson—limited the Bears to just 294 yards of total offense. The defensive breakout star was edge rusher Tyler Thompson, who recorded two sacks and a forced fumble.
All of these performances are what kept the Tar Heels in the game, but they kept shooting themselves in the foot.
Where I Still Have Questions
While it’s encouraging that the Tar Heels showed improvement in certain areas, there are still several significant concerns that can’t be overlooked.
To start, UNC’s defense looked good against a Cal offense that has struggled this season. Entering the game, the Bears were averaging 351.7 yards per game—15th out of 17 teams in the ACC and 96th nationally out of 134 teams.
While there are some solid pieces in the lineup, offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin’s playcalling left much to be desired, as the Bears repeatedly called pass plays on third-and-short situations with little success.
While the Tar Heels did a solid job stopping Cal on third down (6-for-16), they surrendered three conversions on third-and-long, each on a pass over the middle. The three turnovers, all of which changed the game’s momentum, also proved costly. The third and final turnover came when Carolina was desperately lateraling the ball on the game’s last play.
The Tar Heels’ offense also took advantage of several Cal defensive miscues, most notably a string of penalties. The Bears committed six defensive penalties for 60 yards, including a critical defensive holding call on UNC’s potential game-winning drive just a few plays before Leacock’s fumble near the end zone.
While Cal is 5-2 after its victory over UNC on Friday night, the Bears have also lost two of their past three games, including a 34-0 loss to Group of Five program San Diego State and a blowout loss to Duke at home. Their only win during that stretch was a 28-24 victory over a Boston College team considered the worst in the ACC.
A True Litmus Test
While I believe UNC showed some improvement last week, the true measure won’t arrive until the Tar Heels host No. 18 Virginia next week. The Cavaliers, considered favorites to reach the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte later this season, boast one of the nation’s top offenses under quarterback Chandler Morris. While Cal is a decent team, the Cavaliers present fewer weaknesses than the Bears, making the upcoming matchup a more demanding test for North Carolina.
