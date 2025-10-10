UNC Announces Suspension of Assistant Coach for NCAA Rules Violation
CHAPEL HILL – After it was first reported by many media outlets, including here on North Carolina Tar Heels On SI, North Carolina officially announced that defensive backs coach Armond Hawkins has been suspended for violating NCAA rules.
The statement in UNC's release reads: "North Carolina assistant football coach Armond Hawkins has been suspended for violating NCAA rules related to extra benefits. He will remain on leave as the Department of Athletics further investigates other potential actions detrimental to the team and University."
Before joining UNC as cornerbacks coach in 2025, Hawkins served as a recruiting analyst and secondary coach at Washington, where he worked alongside UNC defensive coordinator Steven Belichick.
Toxicity in Chapel Hill
This news comes in light of a report from WRAL that the toxicity around the program itself has gotten worse over the course of the season due to various issues.
The report indicates that certain transfers recruited by Belichick have received perks such as reserved parking for themselves and their families and extra game tickets, benefits not available to other players. The most notable examples are linebacker Khmori House and cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, both of whom played under Belichick’s son, Steve, at Washington. Dixon is reportedly the only player whose family receives field access on game days.
A board at the UNC football facility tracks missed workouts and classes. Despite frequent appearances on this list, some Belichick-recruited players have not seen any reduction in playing time.
Communication between the new coaching staff and players—and their parents—has been minimal, worsening tensions. Players who stayed after Mack Brown’s departure reportedly avoided greeting Belichick for weeks, while their parents were instructed not to approach or meet the new staff until the 'Practice Like a Pro' spring game months later.
"There's been no communication with coaches and parents, period," a parent of a current UNC player said. "None, zero, zilch. Not one email from a coach, one text, phone call, nothing."
Could Hawkins' Suspension Lead to Belichick's Firing
According to a report from Andrew Jones of TarHeels247, North Carolina’s administration has held "preliminary conversations" about "potential exit strategy discussions" regarding what actions to take with Belichick.
Jones offered his opinion that there is no guarantee Belichick will be on the sidelines for UNC’s Friday night game at Cal (10:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN). The report also suggests that North Carolina could attempt to dismiss Belichick for cause by citing rules violations involving members of his coaching staff.
Even with statements from Belichick and athletic director Bubba Cunningham, concerns remain in Chapel Hill. If UNC faces recruiting violations, the administration could fire Belichick for cause and avoid paying his potential $30 million buyout.
