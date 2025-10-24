All Tar Heels

UNC Aims to Contain Virginia Star Quarterback Chandler Morris

North Carolina’s defense prepares for its toughest test yet, taking on Virginia’s mobile quarterback Chandler Morris in the South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Grant Chachere

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) scrambles to get open against Louisville Cardinals defensive back D'Angelo Hutchinson (21) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27.
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) scrambles to get open against Louisville Cardinals defensive back D'Angelo Hutchinson (21) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Virginia has been one of the better stories in college football this season, not just in the ACC.

The Cavaliers are 6-1, bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019, and in contention for both an ACC title and a potential College Football Playoff spot. This turnaround is significant for a program that went 11-23 over the previous three seasons.

Ranked No. 16 in the country, Virginia will be the first—and potentially only—Top 25 team to play in Kenan Stadium this season when they take on North Carolina (2-4) in the 130th meeting between the two schools in the “South’s Oldest Rivalry.”

With the exception of sophomore safety Ethan Minter, all of Virginia’s starters are upperclassmen, most of whom are seniors or graduate students, and many joined the team via the transfer portal.

One notable graduate transfer is quarterback Chandler Morris. Morris has helped lead the Cavaliers to their best start in nearly 20 years, completing 68.7% of his passes for 1,607 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Difficulty of Defending Against a Mobile Quarterback

Chandler Morri
Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) runs with the ballas Washington State Cougars linebacker Parker McKenna (44) chases in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Morris is also a dangerous runner, having rushed for nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns.

Facing mobile quarterbacks presents a significant challenge for opposing defensive coordinators. Mobile quarterbacks bring an element of unpredictability because they can extend plays with their legs, evade pressure, and turn broken plays into major gains.

Because defenses have to account for both the passing and running threat, defenders are often forced to spread thin, which can lead to mismatches. This makes it harder for defensive playcallers to design effective blitz packages and for the defense to remain disciplined in coverage while also trying to contain the quarterback.

North Carolina Tar Heels
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) and linebackers Timir Hickman-Collins (54) and Austin Alexander (47) tackle Richmond Spiders running back Michael Creamer (9) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"He's very mobile, so we got to have to, you know, keep him in there," North Carolina linebacker Mikai Gbayor said. "He's a good quarterback. I don't say too much about that guy, but it is a great football team, you know, great coaches. I feel like the players, they play hard. So we got to come out there. Be physical, be aggressive, you know, set the tone."

North Carolina defensive line coach Bob Diaco knows all too well the challenge a mobile quarterback can present to a defense. As a defensive play-caller, he has coached against mobile quarterbacks before and worked at Oklahoma and LSU when both schools featured Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels, each known for their running ability.

“You need to have a hat positioned to address that player if, in the event, he pulls it and runs so that impacts coverage,” North Carolina defensive line coach Bob Diaco said. “You have to be aware of the pocket and how you rush so that you can either force that player to throw from the pocket or push him in a direction where he doesn't throw it as well when he's on the move that way.  So there's things that you need to be really thoughtful with tactically to deal with a player like that."

