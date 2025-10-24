UNC Aims to Contain Virginia Star Quarterback Chandler Morris
Virginia has been one of the better stories in college football this season, not just in the ACC.
The Cavaliers are 6-1, bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019, and in contention for both an ACC title and a potential College Football Playoff spot. This turnaround is significant for a program that went 11-23 over the previous three seasons.
Ranked No. 16 in the country, Virginia will be the first—and potentially only—Top 25 team to play in Kenan Stadium this season when they take on North Carolina (2-4) in the 130th meeting between the two schools in the “South’s Oldest Rivalry.”
With the exception of sophomore safety Ethan Minter, all of Virginia’s starters are upperclassmen, most of whom are seniors or graduate students, and many joined the team via the transfer portal.
One notable graduate transfer is quarterback Chandler Morris. Morris has helped lead the Cavaliers to their best start in nearly 20 years, completing 68.7% of his passes for 1,607 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
The Difficulty of Defending Against a Mobile Quarterback
Morris is also a dangerous runner, having rushed for nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns.
Facing mobile quarterbacks presents a significant challenge for opposing defensive coordinators. Mobile quarterbacks bring an element of unpredictability because they can extend plays with their legs, evade pressure, and turn broken plays into major gains.
Because defenses have to account for both the passing and running threat, defenders are often forced to spread thin, which can lead to mismatches. This makes it harder for defensive playcallers to design effective blitz packages and for the defense to remain disciplined in coverage while also trying to contain the quarterback.
"He's very mobile, so we got to have to, you know, keep him in there," North Carolina linebacker Mikai Gbayor said. "He's a good quarterback. I don't say too much about that guy, but it is a great football team, you know, great coaches. I feel like the players, they play hard. So we got to come out there. Be physical, be aggressive, you know, set the tone."
North Carolina defensive line coach Bob Diaco knows all too well the challenge a mobile quarterback can present to a defense. As a defensive play-caller, he has coached against mobile quarterbacks before and worked at Oklahoma and LSU when both schools featured Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels, each known for their running ability.
“You need to have a hat positioned to address that player if, in the event, he pulls it and runs so that impacts coverage,” North Carolina defensive line coach Bob Diaco said. “You have to be aware of the pocket and how you rush so that you can either force that player to throw from the pocket or push him in a direction where he doesn't throw it as well when he's on the move that way. So there's things that you need to be really thoughtful with tactically to deal with a player like that."