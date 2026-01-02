Tar Heels Coach Discusses Wilson-Veesaar Tandem

Every team has players who they look to in the make-or-break moments. The North Carolina Tar Heels have several answers in that those instances, but the two players that have been leaned on through the first two months of the season have been Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar.

The frontcourt combination combines for nearly 37 points 20 rebounds per game. Wilson averages 19.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, while Veesaar averages 16.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) scores as Florida State Seminoles forward Alier Maluk (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the 79-66 win over the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night, the Tar Heels' starting frontcourt accounted for 34 points and 28 rebounds.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis showed his appreciation for his two star players, explaining how their prescence opens up the rest of the offense.

Davis' Thoughts

UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis during a press conference on Dec. 29, 2025. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Well, I mean, they're going to have a lot of attention," Davis said. "And also, Florida State does a really good job of disguising what kind of defense that they're in. They play man, they play zone, they'll trap three-quarter court, full court, they'll switch, they'll blue it — which means trap it — they'll do a number of different things."

"And so, I felt like it took us time to find a rhythm of what they were doing compared to what we needed to do out there on the floor," Davis continued. "Also, they change defensively when they have their big guys in. They play ball screens differently than when they go small with [Chauncey] Wiggins at the five. And so just being able to get used to that, understand it and handle it, I felt like we got better and better throughout the game."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Both players can excel without the other on the floor, but Davis feels that when both Wilson and Veesaar are on the floor, the Tar Heels can matchup with anyone in the country.

It's a huge weapon," Davis said. "I mean, it is on both ends of the floor. Defensively, we have the ability to switch, where they can guard guards out on the perimeter. Their length is real. I think somebody asked me a question earlier today in regard to our field goal percentage defense. And, I referenced that when I played, like the number one thing that I struggled the most is going up with guys with length."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) blocks the shot of Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) helps defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"And we have length," Davis continued. "Not just those two, but, you know, Jaren at the three, our positional length, Luka, Jonathan Powell — but those two specifically defensively and being able to get rebounds."

"And then on the offensive end, it's not just you're scoring," Davis explained. "It's the versatility around the rim, on the perimeter. You have your 6-10 quote-unquote four man have six assists. They're playmakers. We ran that ball-screen action with the five and the four — ran it against Ohio State and ran it again tonight. Ball screens with your four and five, man, it's pretty unique, and those guys are able to handle it."

