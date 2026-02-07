UNC Continues to Make Progress With 2027 QB Target

While North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff are targeting players at nearly every position in the 2027 recruiting cycle, one of the Tar Heels’ top priorities is to land a talented quarterback prospect.

Over the past few months, UNC has extended offers to and made progress with several 2027 quarterbacks, including a three-star prospect from Florida who recently highlighted the Tar Heels as one of the schools standing out in his recruitment.

Tar Heels Standing Out to 3-Star 2027 Quarterback

Last month, UNC extended an offer to Davin Davidson, a three-star quarterback from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Florida.

Davidson is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 class. After receiving only a few offers from Power Four schools during his junior season, his recruitment has surged over the past few weeks, earning 16 new offers since Jan. 20.

Although several schools are pursuing Davidson, he appears highly interested in North Carolina. In a recent interview with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, the three-star quarterback discussed the Tar Heels’ recruitment of him, praising the school’s academic and athletic prowess and highlighting Belichick’s rebuilding of the program.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“I think their academics and athletic programs are top notch,” Davidson told Wiltfong. “I think Coach [Belichick] and the staff he’s built is definitely on the upswing! I think they are a very advanced staff and pride themselves in getting kids to the next level.”

Davidson is coming off a strong junior season at Cardinal Mooney, where, according to his X, he threw for 2,473 yards and 23 touchdowns. He would be an excellent addition to the Tar Heels’ 2027 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 438 overall player in the country, the No. 31 quarterback, and the No. 48 prospect in Florida.

quarterback Davin Davidson passes the ball during 7-on-7 drills. Cardinal Mooney High football players participate in the school's summer strength and conditioning camp Monday, July 22, 2024. The Cougars won the FHSAA Class 1S state championship last year, defeating Trinity Catholic. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 6’6” and 215 pounds, Davidson has the frame to be a Power Four starter. He’s on the radar for many of the nation’s top programs, and North Carolina will face competition from several schools for him.

Still, the Tar Heels appear to have made a strong early impression on Davidson, as the young quarterback is showing strong interest in the program and the idea of playing under Belichick.

If UNC can continue making progress with him in the coming months and get him to Chapel Hill for a visit, the Tar Heels should be firmly in the mix to land one of the most exciting quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle.

