UNC Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2027 Defensive Back

College football coaching staffs across the country have spent the past few weeks targeting and making progress with some of the nation's top high school prospects as the 2027 recruiting cycle continues to heat up.

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have been highly active on the recruiting trail, pursuing several talented prospects, including recently extending an offer to a fast-rising three-star defensive back from Georgia.

Tar Heels Offer 3-Star 2027 Defensive Back

On Jan. 23, North Carolina extended an offer to M.J. Burnett, a three-star defensive back from Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia. He shared on X that the Tar Heels had offered him, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from [UNC Football].”

Burnett is a talented defensive back, with some recruiting sites listing him as a cornerback and others as a safety. He drew interest from several Division I programs throughout the fall and entered the new year with 17 offers.

Although he was already a coveted prospect, his recruitment has exploded over the past few weeks. Since Jan. 16, Burnett has added another 14 offers, including ones from some elite programs such as Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and now North Carolina.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While several new schools have recently entered Burnett’s recruitment, a few programs are already standing out to the three-star defensive back. He recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, South Carolina, and NC State have been consistently recruiting him.

Although a few schools are already making progress in recruiting him, no program has emerged as a clear leader, and the Tar Heels should have plenty of time to make up ground with him in the coming weeks.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Belichick and his staff have gotten off to a hot start in the 2027 cycle, with the Tar Heels already securing commitments from two defensive backs: Marquis Bryant, a four-star safety, and Charles Roberts, a three-star safety.

Still, Burnett would be a welcome addition to UNC’s 2027 class as 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 370 overall player in the country, the No. 39 cornerback, and the No. 40 prospect from Georgia.

Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) celebrates after making an interception in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While the Tar Heels will have to compete with several programs for Burnett, extending him an offer at this stage of the process should allow Belichick and company to establish themselves as a contender in his recruitment.

If UNC can continue making progress with him over the next few months, the Tar Heels could be in a position to land one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

