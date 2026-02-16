Coveted Point Guard Sets Commitment Date With UNC Awaiting

As signing day for the 2026 college basketball recruiting class approaches in April, several of the nation’s top prospects are inching closer to making their decisions.

After landing four-star forward Maxio Adams to kick off the 2026 cycle, UNC head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have continued targeting numerous talented prospects, including a five-star point guard and a top-six player in the class who recently set his commitment date for Tuesday.

Five-Star UNC Target to Commit on Tuesday

On Sunday evening, Rivals’ Joe Tipton reported on X that Dylan Mingo, a five-star point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York, had set his commitment date for Feb. 17.

Mingo has been one of UNC’s top targets throughout the 2026 cycle, and in November, he named the Tar Heels as one of his final four schools alongside Baylor, Washington, and Penn State. He was initially set to announce his commitment last month, but ultimately delayed his decision.

After mulling over his recruitment for another month, Mingo has finally settled on a date and will announce his decision live on ESPN’s First Take with host Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday at 11:40 a.m.

The Tar Heels have been pursuing Mingo for several months, first offering him in May and hosting him in Chapel Hill for an official visit in November. He would be a fantastic addition to UNC’s 2026 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 6 overall player in the country, the No. 1 point guard, and the No. 1 prospect in New York.

While all of Mingo’s finalists are in the mix to land him, the Tar Heels have recently gained significant momentum in his recruitment. On Feb. 2, the 247Sports staff recorded a Crystal Ball prediction that UNC will land the five-star point guard, and on Feb. 6, Rivals’ Jamie Shaw recorded an expert prediction for the same outcome.

While that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that UNC will secure a commitment from Mingo, it does indicate that Davis and his staff are trending in the right direction for the Long Island Lutheran star.

The good news for UNC fans is that they won’t have to wait much longer to find out Mingo’s decision. While Baylor, Penn State, and Washington all have a strong chance of landing him, all signs currently point to the Tar Heels landing one of the top overall prospects in the 2026 class.

