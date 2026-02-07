Heels' Veesaar Named To Unique Midseason List

North Carolina Tar Heels big man Henri Veesaar has been a revelation for Hubert Davis’ squad this season, and now he’s being recognized on a national scale once again.

Veesaar was recently named to the Midseason watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is handed out to the top center in the country annually. Veesaar has been key to the Tar Heels success this season as one of their top players.

On the season, he’s averaging 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 62 percent from the floor, and 45 percent from three-point range. The transfer from Arizona has improved drastically this season, and his efforts may get him drafted in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kiyan Anthony (7) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Formidable duo

He and Caleb Wilson have combined to create one of the best frontcourts in the country this season. Wilson is averaging 20.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game alongside Veesaar, while shooting 58 percent from the floor.

Veesaar has scored 20 or more points in a game six times this season, and has racked up 12 double-doubles. He has played a major role in UNC’s success this season, and will be a key factor in for the rest of the season, and in the NCAA Tournament for the Tar Heels.

UNC is currently 18-4 overall, and 6-3 in ACC play. After a slow start to conference play, the Tar Heels have turned things around, and are winners of their last four games as they head into a pivotal matchup with #4 Duke. The historic matchup with Duke will have no shortage of star power, as Veesaar and Wilson will be matched up with Duke’s Cam Boozer, who is a projected top 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) slap hands during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Building impressive resume

They’ve earned wins over Kansas, Kentucky, and Virginia this season, and will be further tested with matchups with Miami, Clemson, Louisville, and NC State, along with Duke still on the schedule. If UNC hopes to end the season strong, they’ll have to show up against the top teams in the conference over the next month.

The Tar Heels will be looking to go far in this year’s edition of the tournament. As a near-lock to get in, UNC will look to finish off the regular season strong heading into Selection Sunday, and Veesaar will look to continue his breakout campaign as the regular season enters the final stretch run.

