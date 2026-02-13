What Caleb Wilson’s Injury Means for Tar Heels

Things have gone from bad to worse for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who may be without their star player for a significant amount of time.

The Tar Heels lost 75-66 to the Miami Hurricanes in a game that they never led. After an encouraging comeback victory over #4 Duke, the Tar Heels followed it up with a disappointing showing in Miami.

As deflating as the loss was, perhaps the biggest loss of the night came in the form of Caleb Wilson’s injury. Wilson suffered what was initially thought to be a sprained wrist in the second half of the game, was subbed out for some time, and then returned to the game before exiting in the final minutes.

After some testing done, the Tar Heels revealed on Thursday that Wilson will be out for an unspecified amount of time thanks to a fracture in his hand, only adding insult to injury after the difficult loss to the Hurricanes.

Wilson’s injury leaves quite a hole for them on both ends of the floor, as he is averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, shooting 58 percent from the floor, while also averaging over a block and a steal defensively.

For the Tar Heels, this injury couldn’t come at a worse time. After their big win over Duke, things were looking up for the #11 Tar Heels. Now, they’ll have to try and survive the loss of their best player heading into the final stretch before the NCAA Tournament.

Wilson’s absence could mean increased minutes for some of UNC’s frontcourt depth. Jarin Stevenson, Luka Bogavac, Zayden High, and Jonathan Powell could all see increased action in light of this injury. Additionally, the Tar Heels will need to lean more heavily on Henri Veesaar, and Seth Trimble to carry the load offensively, while also getting more production out of Derek Dixon, and Kyan Evans.

Nonetheless, UNC will look to finish off the regular season strong despite Wilson’s absence. On a lighter note, Wilson’s injury provides a chance for some of the Tar Heels’ other notable stars to mesh without him on the floor, and become an even better team upon his return.

If they can survive his absence, and Wilson can make a return before the NCAA Tournament, UNC can still be capable of making plenty of noise by the time March rolls around with the talent they do still have available.

