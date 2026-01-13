Davis Emphasizes 3 UNC Goals Moving Forward

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 87-84 on Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was the program's 500th win at the historical venue and North Carolina's 14th win of the 2025 season.

It was appearing to be a comfortable win for the Tar Heels , who took a commanding 15-point lead near the halfway point of the second half, but North Carolina inexplicably went through an eight-minute stretch with one made field goal. Wake Forest would trail 75-74 with less than five minutes remaining. Nevertheless, North Carolina would hold on to win, but that was a worrisome development.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis was asked about what he wants to see from the backcourt . However, Davis explained that the problems on Saturday night was a team effort.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) moves the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

“Not just specifically for the perimeter group, I’ve been clear, consistency in areas," Davis said. "Before the game, I told them, this has got to be our personality. This is no other road or route. This is who we have to be. We have to be a consistent, good defensive team. It just is what it is. There’s no way around it."

“We have to be a very good rebounding team," Davis continued. "Our number one way to score is in transition. So, after a make, miss or turnover, we have to run because the numbers show that we’re most efficient in transition early in the offense. We have to execute. We’ve got to be in the right spots, we’ve got to set the right screens, we’ve got to come off at the right time - we have to execute."

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) battles for the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6), Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese (1) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

A major component in the Tar Heels' near second-half collapse was careless passes with the basketball, which led to quick points in transition for the Demon Deacons. In addition to defense, Davis exasperatedly explained why North Carolina has to take better care of the ball moving forward.

“And then the last thing is, you have to take care of the basketball," Davis said. "And for the most part, all year, we’ve done a really good job of that tonight. I think we had 14 turnovers - that just can’t happen. So those five things have to be our identity, our personality, for us to be the best team that we possibly be. And there’s no other road. There’s no other route.”

For more North Carolina coverage click HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !