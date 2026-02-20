Despite Injury, Wilson Still Ranked Among Freshman of Year Favorites

The North Carolina Tar Heels have lost two of their last three games, and the team's struggles have been a product of Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar being out of the lineup. North Carolina lost last week to the Miami Hurricanes with both players in the lineup, but the Tar Heels were coming off an emotional comeback win over the Duke Blue Devils two days prior.

So far, Wilson has missed two games , and number could rise, as the 6-foot-9,216-pound forward is dealing with a fractured left hand. There is a strong possibility he misses the rest of the regular season. Despite that being the case , Wilson is still viewed as a strong contender for Freshman of the Year.

On Friday, ESPN's Basketball Recruiting Insider Jeff Borzello and Staff Writer Myron Medcalf compiled a list of the top 10 freshmen who are in contention for the award. The rankings are updated throughout the season. Here is where Wilson ranked among the nation's top freshmen.

The Tar Heels Forward Ranked No. 4

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following an epic 23-point effort in a win over Duke, Wilson fractured his hand in the next game, a loss at Miami. Now, Tar Heels fans will wait to see when the projected top-five draft pick will return," Medcalf said. "He has been responding to worried supporters on social media, making it clear in multiple posts that his season is not over. UNC may have to navigate the final weeks of the regular season -- including matchups against Louisville, Clemson and Duke -- as the nation awaits a possible return of one of America's best talents. If he can make it back, Wilson could be one of the biggest comeback stories in college basketball."

Wilson's position did not move from the last time these rankings were revealed. The former five-star recruit's injury could be a major reason for the lack of movement up the rankings.

Is This Assessment Correct?

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If Wilson was healthy, these rankings would be slightly off, but there are a couple of internal and external reasons why this is the correct ranking. First, Wilson has missed the last two games with a hand injury, and before it occurred, the future top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft was struggling against Miami.

Secondly, BYU's A.J. Dybantsa (No. 2) and Darius Acuff have been averaging 30+ points per game over the last month, so it is tough to have Wilson over those two.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !