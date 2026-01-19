Davis Discusses Second-Half Adjustments in Latest UNC Loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels have lost three of their last four games, which included the 84-78 defeat against the California Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon.

California was flawless in the first half offensively, totaling 54 points while shooting 19-of-34 from the field, including 10-of-16 from three-point range. In the second half, the Golden Bears went 10-of 25 from the field, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted North Carolina's second-half adjustments.

“I think there was a sense of urgency that wasn’t there first 20-25 minutes," Davis said. "There were still mistakes that were made on both ends of the floor, but it was done with an urgency, with an effort that allowed us to get back into the game.”

"I felt like, as I mentioned before, the urgency was much better in the second half, we were disciplined from a standpoint of defending without putting them on the free throw line - they’re third in the country in free throw shooting," Davis continued. "We didn’t give up very many offensive rebounds, as opposed to at the beginning of the game, we were able to get some steals and reflections. We finished our possessions with box outs, rebounds and allowed us to get out in transition. And so those are things that have been consistent of what we want to do for an entire game, and we just didn’t do it today.”

North Carolina's perimeter defense has been problematic during this stretch, allowing 70 made threes in the first five ACC games. While Davis is concerned, he was encouraged by the defensive effort in the second half.

“Well, I thought we did a better job of it today, so I like to look at the improvement, especially in the second half," Davis said. "Very interesting - they had two guys that have never made a three and hit two threes on us. You look at the threes, but I look at the source: where it’s coming from, the initial position, the urgency and closeouts, the rotations, that’s what you have to look at."

"It’s not the end result — oh they shot a three - it’s why recently have teams been shooting it at a high percentage? I think that’s the most important thing to look at," Davis continued. "And as I mentioned before, awareness, scouting reports, close outs, rotations, those types of things that have to consistently get better.”

