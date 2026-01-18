Why Former UNC Forward’s Concerned about Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels' start to conference play has been a representation of their on-court performances, which are marked by stretches of ebbs and flows on both offense and defense.

On Friday , former Tar Heels' power forward John Henson analyzed North Carolina and shared his feelings on the team's current form, starting with the perimeter defense.

Henson's Thoughts

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"We're No. 4 in two-point percentage on defense, and we’re No. 2 in average two-point distance, so teams aren’t getting to the rim, the perimeter just needs to be shored up," Henson said. "You’ve got to try to figure out some way to funnel it to your two bigs, your NBA-type bigs."

The Tar Heels have provided their opponents with ample opportunities to recover and comeback from double-digit deficits with sloppy and careless turnovers. Henson elaborated on that.

“And another issue is we’re bottom of Division I in turnover percentage, so we don’t turn you over and we let you hit shots from the perimeter," Henson said. "It’s a disaster waiting to happen, and that’s what’s happening in these games."

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8), guard Kyan Evans (0), and Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) reach for a loose ball in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Despite the resources North Carolina has invested in the roster, the production and success have not met the amount of money and time spent. Henson shared his thoughts on that front, stating that this team is nowhere near where it should be.

“This team is not elite, we’re not saying this is a championship level, [going to] win it all type of team, but this is a team that should be competing with the talent level and the money that they spent," Henson said.

“The thing I see different from when I played, especially with the old defense, is we used to deny the wings, and that’ll mess teams up too. When you cannot run your set, it screws everything up," Henson continued.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Grant (20) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Over the last three games, the Tar Heels have altered their game plan in specific situations, which highlights the flexibility of their roster. Henson is encouraged with North Carolina's ability to adjust their lineup but believes that mental errors are leading to the team's struggles.

“It’s good that they’re looking at changing up the defensive strategy, because if you’re not going to be able to make mistakes, you’ve got to make the other team make mistakes and get extra possessions," Henson said.

Guard production has been underwhelming throughout the season, which has been the main reason the offense loses traction in games. Henson discussed why this needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) drives to the basket against Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

“This team needs to figure out the point guard situation as well," Henson said. "It’s hard to do point guard by committee. You can do a big man by committee, wing by committee, shooting guard, but point guard is your engine.

“So, there’s some flaws on this team, but regardless, we should be better," Henson said. "Coach [Hubert] Davis is trying to figure that out. What do you do? [Kyan] Evans obviously isn’t having the best year. It’s just not translating as we thought it was, but he’s got some capable guys."

