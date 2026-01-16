DB Withdraws Name From Portal, Will Return to UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels avoided a major loss to their defense, as defensive back Greg Smith has decided to exit the transfer portal, and come back to UNC.

Smith entered his name in the portal on Jan. 14 with just a few days remaining until the window officially closes. After just one day in the transfer portal, Smith has changed his mind, and is coming back to Bill Belichick’s UNC program.

The redshirt freshman defensive back spent the 2025 season with the Tar Heels after transferring from Florida the previous offseason. He saw limited action at Florida, getting just 5 total tackles with 1 pass deflection before transferring to UNC.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (12) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Smith would become a key piece in the Tar Heels secondary in 2025 , racking up 24 total tackles and 1 interception that was returned for 30 yards. Luckily for North Carolina, he’ll be back with the team next year after a brief transfer scare.

Tar Heels feeling effects of transfer portal

The Tar Heels have already suffered numerous losses in the transfer portal, seeing roughly 30 players from the 2025 season opt to depart. They’ve seen key defensive pieces such as Ty White, CJ Mims, Khmori House, and D’Antre Robinson.

On offense, the Tar Heels have seen the loss of three quarterbacks (starter Gio Lopez, and backups Bryce Baker, and Max Johnson), and a high number of other skill position pieces from last season.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) runs with the football during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels defense was solid despite their poor record. UNC gave up 24.5 points per game last season, allowing 211.3 passing yards per game, and 125.7 rushing yards per contest.

Despite their losses, Smith should provide some continuity to a defensive group that is looking to take a step forward in 2026. So far, the Tar Heels have brought in many high-impact transfers by way of the portal.

Some of their most notable acquisitions include Michigan State defensive back Ade Willie, Richmond transfers Donovan Hoilette, and Peyton Seelmann, Syracuse transfer Derek McDonald, and Penn State transfer Jaylen Harvey. All of these pieces are expected to help make up for some of their key departures this offseason.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) passes the ball as Richmond Spiders defensive lineman Donovan Hoilette (8) and defensive back Devin Geronomi (22) pressure in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After going just 4-8 last season, UNC will be looking to right the ship in Belichick’s second season at the helm. Now that he’s gotten a taste of the college landscape after winning several Super Bowls in the NFL, he should have an easier — and perhaps more successful — time in year two.

