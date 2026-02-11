North Carolina's Strong Bench Performance Not Enough in Loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off a historical comeback win over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night. It is a quick and emotional turn around for the Tar Heels, as they take on the Miami Hurricanes in a tough road environment.

Here is how the Tar Heels-Hurricanes matchup played out on Tuesday night at the Watsco Center

First Half

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The up-and-down pace of play typically benefits North Carolina , but Miami was forcing the Tar Heels into sloppy turnovers and rushed shots. Miami shot 5-of-8 from the field in the opening five minutes, propelling it to an 11-6 lead over North Carolina.

Miami's ferocious offense and defense was overpowering North Carolina, taking a 24-15 lead into the under-12 timeout. The Tar Heels were challenging everything, but Miami's guards were able to connect on several contested layups.

Through the first 12 minutes of the game, North Carolina had already committed six turnovers and allowed three offensive rebounds. Henri Veesaar kept the Tar Heels within striking distance with nine points while shooting 4-of-6 from the field. Miami leads North Carolina 31-27 with 7:12 remaining in the first half.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Despite Caleb Wilson only having three points on 1-of-3 shooting, the Tar Heels were only down by two points. Luka Bogavac (6), Kyan Evans (5), and Jaydon Young (3) had 14 points combined off the bench. The Hurricanes lead 37-35 with 3:35 on the clock.

Veesaar leads North Carolina with nine points while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, while Evans has been instrumental off the bench with 8 points and making all three of his shot attempts. Miami leads 43-40 at halftime.

Second Half

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) grabs a rebound against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

No ground was made up in the first five minutes of the second half, but the Hurricanes continued to dictate terms on both ends of the floor. Miami leads 47-44 with 15:57 remaining in the second half.

North Carolina's bench continued to carry the weight, and Jonathan Powell joined the party, scoring five quick points. Evans was playing with a different level of confidence, pushing the ball in transition relentlessly. However, the Hurricanes were able to combat the Tar Heels' fast-paced offense and led 53-51 with 11:09 remaining.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Both teams went through an offensive lull in the ensuing four minutes, combining for 10 points during that stretch. North Carolina's bench continued to shine, but Wilson's lack of involvement was overshadowing the positive impact from the role players. Miami leads 59-55 at the under-eight timeout.

Wilson began to impose his will on every offensive possession, forcing the issue and applying pressure on Miami's interior defense. However, the Hurricanes still managed a 63-60 lead with 3:47 left in the game.

The Tar Heels struggled to generate consistent offense and string together consecutive stops. North Carolina's five-game winning streak was snapped.

Final: Miami 75, North Carolina 66

For more live updates on North Carolina, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !