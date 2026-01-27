UNC’s Derek Dixon, Caleb Wilson at Forefront of Davis’ Attack

The North Carolina Tar Heels' struggles in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers should have cost them the game. After falling behind by 16 points, it appeared that North Carolina was on a similar path taken in recent games in the past month. However, the Tar Heels were a completely different team in the second half, outscoring the Cavaliers 51-37 in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Freshman guard Derek Dixon was instrumental in the turnaround , totaling 11 points, seven assists, and four rebounds while shooting 4-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Caleb Wilson was his usual self, producing 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks while shooting 8-of-12 from the field.

While speaking with the media on Monday during the ACC Weekly Coaches' Call, head coach Hubert Davis praised Dixon and Wilson for their roles in the win and what each player has demonstrated throughout the season.

"Derek [Dixon] is a very confident player, very fundamentally sound, very skilled, [he] can really shoot the basketball, he's a big guard that, from a defensive standpoint, can guard a number of different positions," Davis said. "With the extended minutes, I feel like he's done a really nice job. He's become more vocal throughout the year, which naturally comes because you just feel more comfortable with your teammates, with your coaches and he just has a great personality not just on the court but off the court as well."

Wilson, a five-star recruit, has been monumental for North Carolina this season. With the freshman forward likely to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft after this season, Davis explained how fortunate he is to have the opportunity to coach Wilson.

"I think I said this to Coach Jeff Lebo, that, specifically for [Caleb], I'm just so thankful that I've gotten an opportunity just to be able, obviously to coach him, but just to have a front row seat of this kid just develop and get better," Davis said. "Over the last couple of weeks, he's become more vocal. Over the last couple of weeks, he has led us in his energy in practice and I've said this: as good as Caleb is, he has a lot more improvement to go."

"I don't think anybody can see the ceiling, it's that high for him," Davis continued. "It's just such a joy to coach him. As I've told you before, maybe other coaches have this, but no other coach, no other program has it better than this combination of having this good of a player, this good of a person and this good of a teammate. It really is a blessing to be able to coach him this year."

