Bill Belichick Visits Top 2027 EDGE

Over the past month, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail, extending offers to and making progress with several elite prospects in the 2027 and 2028 classes.

This week, Belichick and his staff hit the road to visit some of UNC’s top targets. On Wednesday, the Tar Heels' head coach traveled to Connecticut to visit a four-star EDGE and a top-70 player in the 2027 class.

Belichick Visits Four-Star 2027 EDGE

On Jan. 28, Belichick and a few other UNC staff members, including general manager Michael Lombardi, traveled to Connecticut to visit Mekai Brown, a four-star EDGE at Greenwich Country Day High School. Brown posted a photo of himself with Belichick on X and thanked the Tar Heels' head coach for visiting him.

“Thank you Coach [Bill Belichick] and [Michael Lombardi] for coming by today!!!” Brown wrote.

The Tar Heels just offered Brown two weeks ago on Jan. 14, and Belichick’s trip to Greenwich Country Day shows that the four-star EDGE is someone that UNC is highly interested in.

Brown is one of the nation’s top prospects and is coming off a stellar junior season, where, according to his X, he recorded 68 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. He’s drawn interest from several of the nation’s top programs, so the Tar Heels have been working quickly to gain ground in his recruitment.

The 6’7”, 230-pound pass rusher would be an excellent addition to North Carolina’s 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list Brown as the No. 68 overall player in the country, the No. 7 EDGE, and the No. 1 prospect from Connecticut.

While the Tar Heels have been making progress with Brown of late, several other programs are also in the mix for his recruitment. The Greenwich Country Day star took visits to Penn State, Rutgers, Ohio State, and USC this fall, and coaches from Rutgers, Notre Dame, Nebraska, and Missouri have also traveled to Connecticut to visit him this month.

While UNC will face competition from several elite programs to land Brown, it’s clear that the Tar Heels are doing their best to make a strong early impression on him.

If Belichick and his staff can continue making progress with Brown over the next few weeks and get him to Chapel Hill for an official visit sometime this offseason, the Tar Heels should be in a strong position to compete for one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

